Mint Money Compass | The fine print behind your money decisions

How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.
Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.