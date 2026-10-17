Mint Money Compass | The fine print behind your money decisions

How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.
How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.
Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.
Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.
In this week’s story, Aprajita Sharma examines these plans to decode what they offer. Some provide uncapped coverage from the outset, others allow cover to grow indefinitely through annual bonuses, while some offer unlimited cover only for selected claims. Room restrictions, treatment caps and exclusions may still apply, making the fine print crucial. Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover, understand exactly where the limits remain.
The real price of a deal
The same attention to detail can help you navigate the festive sales competing for your wallet. Deep discounts, limited-period offers and easy instalments can make a purchase feel irresistible. But how much are you really saving? The answer could be nothing if FOMO and greed drive your decisions, or a decent amount if you do your homework.
In her story on festive sales, Ann Jacob examines both the deals and the tactics designed to make us spend. Inflated reference prices can make discounts look bigger than they are, while countdown timers can pressure shoppers into buying before they have assessed an offer. Even “no-cost” EMIs may carry processing fees. Purchases driven by the desire to grab a discount can also pile up on your credit card, leaving you with monthly repayments long after the excitement of the sale has faded.
Genuine bargains do exist, but your homework should begin well before the sales launch. Identify what you need, make a list and stick to it. Track price histories, compare platforms, examine financing charges and set a firm budget. A steep discount is no reason to buy something you didn’t need in the first place.
The cost of a home away from home
Shipra Singh this week looks at property management services, following up on her earlier story on the cost of running a vacation home.
For those hoping to earn rental income from a second home away from the city bustle, these firms can handle listings, bookings, guests and upkeep. But outsourcing comes at a price: full-service vacation rental managers can charge up to 30% of booking revenue after platform commissions.
You also need to factor in onboarding fees, the cost of getting your home guest-ready, and ongoing repairs and maintenance to calculate the full expense. These firms also manage conventional long-term rentals, typically for lower fees. Neither model, however, guarantees occupancy—a crucial variable when working out whether the numbers add up.
Money lessons start early
Finally, Ananya Grover explores how personal finance is finding a place in classrooms. Her story looks at NCERT’s new Class 9 chapter on managing money, covering budgeting, saving, investing, insurance, borrowing and income tax.
It is a useful start, bringing financial lessons to students regardless of the academic stream they eventually choose. But can one chapter build lasting money habits? Much depends on how the material is taught and put into practice. Experts say classroom activities, reinforced by parents helping children manage pocket money and everyday budgets, can go a long way towards turning textbook lessons into practical skills.
Money Guru
In this week’s Money Guru, Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC, discusses what rising interest rates mean for debt investments.
He favours high-quality, short-duration options while the rate cycle evolves, cautioning against locking into long-term bonds too early. His reminder is worth keeping in mind: debt should bring stability to your portfolio, and chasing higher yields by taking on greater credit risk can undermine that purpose.
That’s all from Mint Money this week!