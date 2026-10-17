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Mint Money Compass | The fine print behind your money decisions

Deepti Bhaskaran
3 min read17 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover of a health insurance, understand exactly where the limits remain. (Pexels Photo)
Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover of a health insurance, understand exactly where the limits remain. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

From decoding unlimited health insurance and festive sale discounts to weighing property management costs, contra funds and debt investments, here’s what you need to make smarter money decisions.

Gift this article

How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.

How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.

Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.

Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.

In this week’s story, Aprajita Sharma examines these plans to decode what they offer. Some provide uncapped coverage from the outset, others allow cover to grow indefinitely through annual bonuses, while some offer unlimited cover only for selected claims. Room restrictions, treatment caps and exclusions may still apply, making the fine print crucial. Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover, understand exactly where the limits remain.

The real price of a deal

The same attention to detail can help you navigate the festive sales competing for your wallet. Deep discounts, limited-period offers and easy instalments can make a purchase feel irresistible. But how much are you really saving? The answer could be nothing if FOMO and greed drive your decisions, or a decent amount if you do your homework.

In her story on festive sales, Ann Jacob examines both the deals and the tactics designed to make us spend. Inflated reference prices can make discounts look bigger than they are, while countdown timers can pressure shoppers into buying before they have assessed an offer. Even “no-cost” EMIs may carry processing fees. Purchases driven by the desire to grab a discount can also pile up on your credit card, leaving you with monthly repayments long after the excitement of the sale has faded.

Genuine bargains do exist, but your homework should begin well before the sales launch. Identify what you need, make a list and stick to it. Track price histories, compare platforms, examine financing charges and set a firm budget. A steep discount is no reason to buy something you didn’t need in the first place.

The cost of a home away from home

Shipra Singh this week looks at property management services, following up on her earlier story on the cost of running a vacation home.

For those hoping to earn rental income from a second home away from the city bustle, these firms can handle listings, bookings, guests and upkeep. But outsourcing comes at a price: full-service vacation rental managers can charge up to 30% of booking revenue after platform commissions.

You also need to factor in onboarding fees, the cost of getting your home guest-ready, and ongoing repairs and maintenance to calculate the full expense. These firms also manage conventional long-term rentals, typically for lower fees. Neither model, however, guarantees occupancy—a crucial variable when working out whether the numbers add up.

Money lessons start early

Finally, Ananya Grover explores how personal finance is finding a place in classrooms. Her story looks at NCERT’s new Class 9 chapter on managing money, covering budgeting, saving, investing, insurance, borrowing and income tax.

It is a useful start, bringing financial lessons to students regardless of the academic stream they eventually choose. But can one chapter build lasting money habits? Much depends on how the material is taught and put into practice. Experts say classroom activities, reinforced by parents helping children manage pocket money and everyday budgets, can go a long way towards turning textbook lessons into practical skills.

Money Guru

In this week’s Money Guru, Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC, discusses what rising interest rates mean for debt investments.

He favours high-quality, short-duration options while the rate cycle evolves, cautioning against locking into long-term bonds too early. His reminder is worth keeping in mind: debt should bring stability to your portfolio, and chasing higher yields by taking on greater credit risk can undermine that purpose.

That’s all from Mint Money this week!

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Deepti Bhaskaran

    Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearRead more

    ly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.<br><br>A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.<br><br>She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.<br><br>Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.<br><br>She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.<br><br>Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).<br><br>Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeNewslettersMint Money Compass | The fine print behind your money decisions

    Mint Money Compass | The fine print behind your money decisions

    Deepti Bhaskaran
    3 min read17 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
    Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover of a health insurance, understand exactly where the limits remain. (Pexels Photo)
    Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover of a health insurance, understand exactly where the limits remain. (Pexels Photo)
    Summary

    From decoding unlimited health insurance and festive sale discounts to weighing property management costs, contra funds and debt investments, here’s what you need to make smarter money decisions.

    Gift this article

    How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.

    How much health insurance is enough? Even if you settle on a number today, rising medical costs may leave you questioning it a few years down the line. Your coverage needs also depend on your family size, where you live and the hospitals you prefer—all of which can change over time.

    Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.

    Insurers are offering an appealing answer to this uncertainty: unlimited health cover. The promise is that you no longer need to keep reassessing whether your insurance will stretch far enough. But “unlimited” means different things across policies, and it doesn’t mean every hospital expense will be paid.

    In this week’s story, Aprajita Sharma examines these plans to decode what they offer. Some provide uncapped coverage from the outset, others allow cover to grow indefinitely through annual bonuses, while some offer unlimited cover only for selected claims. Room restrictions, treatment caps and exclusions may still apply, making the fine print crucial. Before paying for the reassurance of unlimited cover, understand exactly where the limits remain.

    The real price of a deal

    The same attention to detail can help you navigate the festive sales competing for your wallet. Deep discounts, limited-period offers and easy instalments can make a purchase feel irresistible. But how much are you really saving? The answer could be nothing if FOMO and greed drive your decisions, or a decent amount if you do your homework.

    In her story on festive sales, Ann Jacob examines both the deals and the tactics designed to make us spend. Inflated reference prices can make discounts look bigger than they are, while countdown timers can pressure shoppers into buying before they have assessed an offer. Even “no-cost” EMIs may carry processing fees. Purchases driven by the desire to grab a discount can also pile up on your credit card, leaving you with monthly repayments long after the excitement of the sale has faded.

    Genuine bargains do exist, but your homework should begin well before the sales launch. Identify what you need, make a list and stick to it. Track price histories, compare platforms, examine financing charges and set a firm budget. A steep discount is no reason to buy something you didn’t need in the first place.

    The cost of a home away from home

    Shipra Singh this week looks at property management services, following up on her earlier story on the cost of running a vacation home.

    For those hoping to earn rental income from a second home away from the city bustle, these firms can handle listings, bookings, guests and upkeep. But outsourcing comes at a price: full-service vacation rental managers can charge up to 30% of booking revenue after platform commissions.

    You also need to factor in onboarding fees, the cost of getting your home guest-ready, and ongoing repairs and maintenance to calculate the full expense. These firms also manage conventional long-term rentals, typically for lower fees. Neither model, however, guarantees occupancy—a crucial variable when working out whether the numbers add up.

    Money lessons start early

    Finally, Ananya Grover explores how personal finance is finding a place in classrooms. Her story looks at NCERT’s new Class 9 chapter on managing money, covering budgeting, saving, investing, insurance, borrowing and income tax.

    It is a useful start, bringing financial lessons to students regardless of the academic stream they eventually choose. But can one chapter build lasting money habits? Much depends on how the material is taught and put into practice. Experts say classroom activities, reinforced by parents helping children manage pocket money and everyday budgets, can go a long way towards turning textbook lessons into practical skills.

    Money Guru

    In this week’s Money Guru, Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC, discusses what rising interest rates mean for debt investments.

    He favours high-quality, short-duration options while the rate cycle evolves, cautioning against locking into long-term bonds too early. His reminder is worth keeping in mind: debt should bring stability to your portfolio, and chasing higher yields by taking on greater credit risk can undermine that purpose.

    That’s all from Mint Money this week!

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Deepti Bhaskaran

      Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearRead more

      ly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.<br><br>A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.<br><br>She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.<br><br>Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.<br><br>She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.<br><br>Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).<br><br>Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeNewslettersMint Money Compass | The fine print behind your money decisions
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