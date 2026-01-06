Mint TOTM on 6 Jan. 2026 | Union Budget 2026: An urban push in store?

Facing sharper scrutiny over drug safety, India is preparing to overhaul its pharmaceutical licensing system by introducing a separate wholesale licence for bulk drugs, APIs and key starting materials.

The move aims to dismantle the current umbrella licensing framework, create a comprehensive database of nearly 1.2 million bulk drug traders, and sharply improve traceability of raw materials, over 70% of which are imported from China. Officials say this will allow regulators to quickly pinpoint and hold accountable dealers supplying substandard inputs in India’s $50-billion pharma market.

The proposal follows the global reputational damage after the deaths linked to contaminated Indian-made cough syrups. A draft notification is being prepared, covering APIs and intermediates valued at about $3.5 billion in FY25.

Experts say separate licences will enable stricter storage, handling and monitoring standards for chemical-heavy bulk drug supply chains. While implementation may take time, industry and legal experts broadly view the reform as a long overdue step to strengthen quality control and restore confidence in India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

View full Image How the market performed on Monday, 5 January 2026. ( Mint )

THE MAIN STUFF Budget push puts city finances in focus

View full Image Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. ( Mint )

The upcoming Union budget 2026 is set to reposition municipal finance at the heart of India’s urban reform story, nudging cities to rely less on state and central grants and more on their own revenue engines.

Officials say the thrust will be on giving urban local bodies greater autonomy to raise funds, price services realistically and tap market instruments such as green and pooled municipal bonds. Peer learning between stronger and weaker cities is also on the table.

The shift comes as India’s cities face mounting demands from infrastructure building to climate resilience, even though most still fund barely half their budgets through their own revenues. The Union budget aims to change that equation. (read more)

Can India’s gig workers form trade unions?

View full Image AAP leader Raghav Chadha with gig workers in New Delhi. ( PTI )

As gig workers staged a New Year’s Eve strike, a sharp debate broke out over their role and rights in India’s economy. While platform founders defended the flexibility that comes with gig work, political leaders backed demands for better conditions.

With 12.7 million gig workers today and rising fast, the core issue is legal status. Gig workers are neither permanent employees nor traditional contract labour, limiting their ability to form recognised trade unions. Many groups operate as societies or informal collectives. Draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020, seek to bridge this gap by defining gig workers, setting eligibility thresholds, and proposing welfare boards and funds.

SHANTI Bill marks a high-stakes reset of India’s nuclear ambition

View full Image Nuclear power remains capital-intensive, slow to build, and politically sensitive. ( Mint )

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, passed in 2025, rewrites India’s nuclear rulebook. The bill opens power generation, manufacturing, and fuel services to private players while easing liability norms that long deterred investors.

On paper, it strengthens India’s clean energy push, where nuclear offers round-the-clock, low-carbon power that renewables cannot yet replace. But nuclear remains capital-intensive, slow to build, and politically sensitive.

With most global reactors still state-run, India’s gamble will test whether private capital can be drawn into a sector marked by long payback periods and public anxiety.

Micro-learning emerges as edtech’s new growth lever

View full Image India’s edtech sector is pivoting from outcome-led courses to short, vernacular micro-learning aimed at low-intent, high-frequency users.

As dealmaking slows and investor patience thins, India’s edtech sector is pivoting from outcome-led courses to short, vernacular micro-learning aimed at low-intent, high-frequency users.

Platforms now offer ₹1 videos on everyday tasks, building habits rather than deep skills and monetising curiosity through subscriptions and ads. Startups like Seekho, Master and Guru are showing early revenue traction, while incumbents such as PhysicsWallah are testing low-ticket OTT models. Social platforms, including YouTube and ShareChat, are also leaning in.

The shift expands the market, but raises questions on creator credibility and content quality.

Silver steps out of gold’s shadow

View full Image With supply in deficit since 2021, silver prices surged 87% in 2025, outpacing gold.

Once seen as gold’s poorer cousin, silver is emerging as a distinct asset class in India. Strong cultural affinity still underpins demand, but the real shift is structural.

Investment is increasingly driven by silver ETFs rather than bullion dealers, while industrial demand—from solar power, EVs, electronics and data centres—now dominates global consumption.

With supply in deficit since 2021, silver prices surged 87% in 2025, outpacing gold. Greater financialisation of savings, affordability versus gold, and policy moves allowing loans against silver are accelerating its re-rating. Silver now blends safe-haven appeal with industrial growth, putting it in a class of its own.

NEWS IN NUMBERS $417,000: The annual pension former US President Joe Biden receives, $17,000 more than his presidential salary and double what Barack Obama gets in retirement payments.

₹1,201.5 crore: The worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar in 31 days since its release, making it the second Hindi original after Dangal to cross ₹1,200 crore.

₹2,400 crore: The valuation of Excel Entertainment after Universal Music Group acquired a 30% stake in the company, marking the biggest deal for any Indian production house.

$150 billion: The amount TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) is projected to spend over the next three years to increase capacity, as the chipmaker views AI as a major growth engine.

$1 billion: The loan amount Saks Global Enterprises is seeking to keep its business running ahead of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the coming weeks.

255: The number of campaigns launched by activist investors in 2025, a nearly 5% increase over 2024, targeting companies like PepsiCo and Lyft to improve performance.

5: The number of working days per week demanded by bankers' unions, leading to a nationwide strike on 27 January due to lack of government response.

CHART OF THE DAY

View full Image India's ATM count is shrinking, according to RBI data. ( Mint )

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS | The hidden challenge of moving up at work and how to survive the shift

View full Image Image for representational purpose only.

Many professionals cling to the routines that defined their past success, believing that the skills that got them promoted will serve them in their new role. “The danger is that promotions, instead of opening doors, become cages of familiar patterns. Leadership isn’t about doing more; it’s about thinking differently,” says Anu Bagga, a Delhi-based independent career coach. (read more)

WHAT THE FACT | Ketchup’s Fishy Origins

View full Image The earliest form of ketchup was a fermented fish brine from China’s Fujian province, valued as a long-lasting preservative. ( Mint )

Ketchup wasn’t always tomato-based. Its earliest form was a fermented fish brine from China’s Fujian province, valued as a long-lasting preservative. Dutch and British sailors adopted it and carried it to Europe, where by the 1740s it became a staple of British cooking—made from mushrooms or oysters, spiced with mustard, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Tomatoes only entered the recipe in 1812, when a Philadelphia doctor, James Mease, published the first tomato-based version.