Mint TOTM on 7 Jan. 2026 | Can Vijay turn box office clout into political capital in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu politics had settled into a fragile equilibrium after the AIADMK’s 2017 split, until actor Vijay announced his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February 2024. Nearly two years later, his entry continues to intrigue and unsettle the Dravidian establishment.

Like past film stars, Vijay is betting that mass popularity can be converted into votes, positioning TVK as a third force against the DMK and AIADMK ahead of the 2026 assembly election.

Yet history offers caution. Only MGR and J. Jayalalithaa successfully bridged cinema and power, while many others faltered. Vijay brings a vast fan network and youth appeal but lacks a proven political organisation or a clear alternative governance model.

Advertisement

Even potential alliances may only make him a disruptor rather than a frontrunner. Whether his stardom reshapes Tamil Nadu’s political script or fades on debut remains an open question.

How India's stock market fared on 6 January 2025.

THE MAIN STUFF India’s patent battles test the line between innovation and access

India’s strict stance against evergreening has encouraged local pharma firms to litigate even against blockbuster lifestyle drugs.

Natco Pharma’s challenge to Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patent is the latest flashpoint in India’s intensifying drug patent wars.

Advertisement

As global innovators defend monopolies and Indian generic firms push for early market entry, courts are again weighing innovation incentives against public access. India’s strict stance against evergreening, shaped by the landmark Novartis Glivec ruling, has encouraged domestic companies to litigate aggressively, even against blockbuster lifestyle drugs like Ozempic. (read more)

Union Budget 2026: Budget boost for microfinance in India?

India’s microfinance loan book has shrunk by nearly ₹1 trillion in 20 months.

The finance ministry is considering a one-time credit guarantee scheme to help NBFC-MFIs raise bank funding and revive lending to low-income borrowers, people familiar with the matter said. The proposed cover, likely larger than the ₹7,500 crore pandemic-era guarantee, may be announced in Union Budget 2026 and managed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company. The move comes as India’s microfinance loan book has shrunk by nearly ₹1 trillion in 20 months amid rising delinquencies and tighter bank funding. (read more)

Advertisement

Mid-sized startups eye earlier IPOs as public markets gain appeal

As SME and small mainboard IPO sizes converge, founders increasingly see public listings as a rational growth lever rather than a last resort.

A growing set of mid-sized Indian startups is exploring earlier IPOs, breaking from the 2021 playbook of staying private to chase unicorn valuations. With profitability and predictable performance now in focus, companies reaching ₹300–400 crore in scale are turning to public markets for capital, credibility, talent attraction, and cleaner exits.

Advertisement

Firms such as Scripbox, MyGate, FabHotels, and ClassPlus are in various stages of IPO discussions, driven by strong domestic liquidity and attractive valuations.

As SME and small mainboard IPO sizes converge, founders increasingly see public listings as a rational growth lever rather than a last resort. (read more)

Why 2026 could be India’s reform inflection point

India's reforms agenda is expected to intensify through the Union Budget 2026.

As global trade fragments and uncertainty rises, India is betting that deeper domestic reforms will anchor growth in 2026.

Advertisement

Policymakers and industry leaders see the next phase focusing on simpler taxes, lighter regulation, faster approvals and stronger support for MSMEs to lift productivity and private investment.

With India needing sustained 8% growth to meet its 2047 ambitions, the reforms momentum is expected to intensify through Union Budget 2026, covering customs duties, bankruptcy law, labour, energy and ease of doing business. Single-window clearances, judicial reform and targeted MSME support are emerging as critical levers to convert investment intent into durable growth. (read more)

A turbulent year for India’s airline chiefs

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers (left) and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.

The past year has tested the leaders of IndiGo and Air India like never before. Together controlling about 91% of India’s aviation market, both carriers faced crises that exposed operational and strategic fault lines.

Advertisement

Air India chief Campbell Wilson saw his turnaround plan set back by a fatal crash, airspace disruptions and fleet constraints, complicating Tata Sons’ revival push.

IndiGo’s Pieter Elbers, meanwhile, struggled with regulatory lapses, crew shortages and mass cancellations that dented its reputation for reliability. As fuel costs rise and scrutiny intensifies, 2026 is shaping up as a year of repair, trust-building and recalibration for India’s two dominant airlines. (read more)

NEWS IN NUMBERS ₹11.71 trillion: The gross advances reported by Axis Bank for December 2025, marking a 14.1% year-on-year increase and 3.7% sequential growth from September 2025.

500,000: The potential increase in Venezuela's crude oil production in barrels per day over the next two years, contingent on political stability and US investment following regime change, per analysts.

Advertisement

$10 billion: The federal funds for child care and social services that the Trump administration is freezing to five Democrat-led states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

65: The number of new stores opened by fashion retailer Trent in Q3 FY26, comprising 17 Westside outlets and 48 Zudio stores across India.

$8.8 billion: The takeover offer received by BlueScope Steel from a consortium of SGH Limited and Steel Dynamics Inc., valuing shares at $20.03 (A$30) each — a 23% premium.

4: The number of vaccines removed from the US childhood immunisation schedule by the CDC to align with other developed nations, advancing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s goals.

Advertisement

$199-299: The monthly cost range for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy weight-loss pill in the US, offering an alternative to injectable versions for semaglutide treatment. ($199 from April 15th)

CHART OF THE DAY

India's finance and defence sectors make up of the budget.

LOUNGE RECOMMENDS | How to train your mind for greater endurance

Image for representational purpose only.

For those of us who aspire to push our physical limits to reach a personal summit, the “secret” to success is having a mindset that will help us power through. No matter what the aspiration is— from swimming fifty laps in the pool, running a marathon to mastering salsa dance or learning yoga—the mind often sets the terms of what the body can do.

Advertisement

To understand how people confront those moments when the body wants to give up, Lounge asked six individuals including a mountaineer, a snowboarder and a Parkinson’s advocate on what helps them in the face of challenging physical conditions. (read more)

WHAT THE FACT | Designed for eyes

Green screens are a mainstay for visual effects.

Green is used more than any other colour in weather graphics, not by accident, but by design. Early TV weather presenters often wore blue suits, which clashed with the blue screens used in early broadcast technology. As television evolved, producers also realised the human eye is most sensitive to colours in the middle of the visible spectrum. Green stood out clearly, reduced visual strain, and avoided wardrobe mishaps, making it the default choice for weather maps worldwide, and of course, green screens, used for visual effects.

Advertisement

Mint's Top of the Morning is freshly brewed to kickstart your day at the trading floor or in the boardroom. Subscribe to the newsletter here.