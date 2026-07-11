Mint Money Compass: Don't port your health insurance just because your agent insists.

When the insurance regulator allowed portability in health insurance, the intent was to ensure policyholders were not trapped in a bad product or poor claims experience.
The idea was to preserve continuity benefits while allowing customers to move to a different insurer or health insurance plan. But what was introduced in the interest of consumers has become a sales tool.
Health insurance retention data disclosed in insurers' public disclosure documents throws up some interesting insights. On average, one in four policies does not get renewed. This is not necessarily due to a poor claims experience or a weak product, but often to an incentive-led push to port policies, especially among younger customers, largely during the initial years after purchase.
In a Mint Money analysis of insurers' product-level retention data, we found that distribution economics, rather than consumer dissatisfaction, appears to be one of the key drivers of this early churn.