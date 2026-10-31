Mint Money Compass | From soaring airfares to wedding bills, how to manage festive spending

If you are planning a winter holiday, get ready to pay eye-watering airfares. Domestic fares are 30% to 40% higher than a year ago, according to Yatra Online, as expensive fuel, a weaker rupee, and reduced flight capacity push up travel costs.
If you are planning a winter holiday, get ready to pay eye-watering airfares. Domestic fares are 30% to 40% higher than a year ago, according to Yatra Online, as expensive fuel, a weaker rupee, and reduced flight capacity push up travel costs.
For example, a family of four flying from Delhi to Goa in the second half of December would spend roughly ₹1 lakh on return tickets alone, even before booking hotels or accounting for local transport.
For example, a family of four flying from Delhi to Goa in the second half of December would spend roughly ₹1 lakh on return tickets alone, even before booking hotels or accounting for local transport.
Travellers are responding by changing destinations, moving dates or taking the train. One couple who swapped Bali for Kerala saved ₹90,000 on flights alone. Another traveller, faced with steep fares to fly her parents from Kolkata to Mumbai for their annual visit, turned the journey into a holiday. They switched to trains, planned a stop in Varanasi together and still spent less than the airfare would have cost. In this story, Shipra Singh explores how travellers are reworking their plans.
The same expensive oil that’s hurting your travel budget is also adding to uncertainty in the bond market. Bond yields are climbing globally, and India is no exception. India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.47% on 23 October, up from around 6.76% in mid-August and about 6.54% a year ago. For new bond investors, this offers a chance to lock in higher yields. But inflation and other pressures could push yields higher still, potentially offering a better entry point later.
The key relationship to understand is that when bond yields rise, existing bond prices fall. Gilt funds, which invest predominantly in government securities, are particularly sensitive to these moves when they hold longer-duration portfolios, and have already seen their NAVs decline. This explains why fund managers are divided: some see an opportunity to invest gradually at attractive yields, while others prefer to wait and watch. Jash explores both sides of the argument in this story.
Ann Jacob took a closer look at the wedding season. Weddings have changed considerably in an effort to feed the social media monster. Dedicated reel creators, drone shows and curated guest experiences are finding their way into celebrations, which can take your bill up by several lakh rupees. While costs are climbing for those who want the whole nine yards, some couples are finding clever ways to save by choosing where to spend and what to skip.
One couple brought their decor cost down to ₹20,000 against vendor quotes of ₹50,000 by doing the creative work themselves. Others have dropped elaborate shoots and trendy extras to prioritize food and rituals. Doing it yourself takes time, but deciding which expenses actually matter to you is a useful starting point. The story highlights the new costs of weddings and the ways couples are keeping them in check.
And while you’re watching your spending, banks are offering plenty of reasons to borrow this festive season. Lower advertised rates and processing-fee waivers can look attractive, especially if you’re planning to buy a home or car. What further adds to the appeal is that these discounts come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, signalling a shift towards tighter monetary policy.
But the advertised rate may not be the one you qualify for: your credit profile and the lender’s eligibility conditions will determine the actual deal. In this story, Ananya Grover decodes the offers and shares advice from experts: compare the annual percentage rate, which reflects the annual cost of borrowing, including interest and applicable charges and is disclosed in the lender’s key facts statement. Check prepayment conditions and calculate the total cost before signing up.
And finally, as you get your home ready for Diwali, spare a thought to insure it as well. Home insurance often gets overlooked, even though a fire can damage both the house and the belongings you’ve spent years putting together. Fortunately, whether you are living in your own house or in rented accommodation, there is home insurance that can insure the house, the contents or both. A home insurance policy can cover damage caused by fire and smoke, lightning, storms, hail and other specified events. It can also provide protection against risks such as burglary, personal accidents, third-party liability and the cost of temporary accommodation if the house becomes uninhabitable. Aprajita Sharma explains what home insurance covers, which add-ons to consider and the mistakes to avoid.
And finally, in this week’s Money Guru, Kamesh Goyal, chairman of the Go Digit Group of Companies, examines how rising healthcare costs, higher insurance premiums and claims disputes are testing consumers’ trust in health insurance. He explains why transparent hospital pricing, simpler products and expense rules that reflect the cost of serving retail customers are key to delivering better value.
That’s all from Mint Money this week!