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Mint Money Compass | From soaring airfares to wedding bills, how to manage festive spending

Deepti Bhaskaran
4 min read31 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption
Summary

This week, we look at soaring winter airfares, ways to cut wedding costs, rising bond yields and what they mean for gilt funds, festive loan offers, the case for home insurance and the challenges facing health insurance consumers.

Gift this article

If you are planning a winter holiday, get ready to pay eye-watering airfares. Domestic fares are 30% to 40% higher than a year ago, according to Yatra Online, as expensive fuel, a weaker rupee, and reduced flight capacity push up travel costs.

If you are planning a winter holiday, get ready to pay eye-watering airfares. Domestic fares are 30% to 40% higher than a year ago, according to Yatra Online, as expensive fuel, a weaker rupee, and reduced flight capacity push up travel costs.

For example, a family of four flying from Delhi to Goa in the second half of December would spend roughly 1 lakh on return tickets alone, even before booking hotels or accounting for local transport.

For example, a family of four flying from Delhi to Goa in the second half of December would spend roughly 1 lakh on return tickets alone, even before booking hotels or accounting for local transport.

Travellers are responding by changing destinations, moving dates or taking the train. One couple who swapped Bali for Kerala saved 90,000 on flights alone. Another traveller, faced with steep fares to fly her parents from Kolkata to Mumbai for their annual visit, turned the journey into a holiday. They switched to trains, planned a stop in Varanasi together and still spent less than the airfare would have cost. In this story, Shipra Singh explores how travellers are reworking their plans.

Mint graphics

The same expensive oil that’s hurting your travel budget is also adding to uncertainty in the bond market. Bond yields are climbing globally, and India is no exception. India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.47% on 23 October, up from around 6.76% in mid-August and about 6.54% a year ago. For new bond investors, this offers a chance to lock in higher yields. But inflation and other pressures could push yields higher still, potentially offering a better entry point later.

The key relationship to understand is that when bond yields rise, existing bond prices fall. Gilt funds, which invest predominantly in government securities, are particularly sensitive to these moves when they hold longer-duration portfolios, and have already seen their NAVs decline. This explains why fund managers are divided: some see an opportunity to invest gradually at attractive yields, while others prefer to wait and watch. Jash explores both sides of the argument in this story.

Mint graphics

Ann Jacob took a closer look at the wedding season. Weddings have changed considerably in an effort to feed the social media monster. Dedicated reel creators, drone shows and curated guest experiences are finding their way into celebrations, which can take your bill up by several lakh rupees. While costs are climbing for those who want the whole nine yards, some couples are finding clever ways to save by choosing where to spend and what to skip.

One couple brought their decor cost down to 20,000 against vendor quotes of 50,000 by doing the creative work themselves. Others have dropped elaborate shoots and trendy extras to prioritize food and rituals. Doing it yourself takes time, but deciding which expenses actually matter to you is a useful starting point. The story highlights the new costs of weddings and the ways couples are keeping them in check.

Mint graphics

And while you’re watching your spending, banks are offering plenty of reasons to borrow this festive season. Lower advertised rates and processing-fee waivers can look attractive, especially if you’re planning to buy a home or car. What further adds to the appeal is that these discounts come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, signalling a shift towards tighter monetary policy.

But the advertised rate may not be the one you qualify for: your credit profile and the lender’s eligibility conditions will determine the actual deal. In this story, Ananya Grover decodes the offers and shares advice from experts: compare the annual percentage rate, which reflects the annual cost of borrowing, including interest and applicable charges and is disclosed in the lender’s key facts statement. Check prepayment conditions and calculate the total cost before signing up.

Mint graphics

And finally, as you get your home ready for Diwali, spare a thought to insure it as well. Home insurance often gets overlooked, even though a fire can damage both the house and the belongings you’ve spent years putting together. Fortunately, whether you are living in your own house or in rented accommodation, there is home insurance that can insure the house, the contents or both. A home insurance policy can cover damage caused by fire and smoke, lightning, storms, hail and other specified events. It can also provide protection against risks such as burglary, personal accidents, third-party liability and the cost of temporary accommodation if the house becomes uninhabitable. Aprajita Sharma explains what home insurance covers, which add-ons to consider and the mistakes to avoid.

Mint graphics

And finally, in this week’s Money Guru, Kamesh Goyal, chairman of the Go Digit Group of Companies, examines how rising healthcare costs, higher insurance premiums and claims disputes are testing consumers’ trust in health insurance. He explains why transparent hospital pricing, simpler products and expense rules that reflect the cost of serving retail customers are key to delivering better value.

That’s all from Mint Money this week!

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Deepti Bhaskaran

    Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearRead more

    ly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.<br><br>A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.<br><br>She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.<br><br>Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.<br><br>She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.<br><br>Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).<br><br>Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeNewslettersMoney CompassMint Money Compass | From soaring airfares to wedding bills, how to manage festive spending

    Mint Money Compass | From soaring airfares to wedding bills, how to manage festive spending

    Deepti Bhaskaran
    4 min read31 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
    Mint Default Caption
    Mint Default Caption
    Summary

    This week, we look at soaring winter airfares, ways to cut wedding costs, rising bond yields and what they mean for gilt funds, festive loan offers, the case for home insurance and the challenges facing health insurance consumers.

    Gift this article

    If you are planning a winter holiday, get ready to pay eye-watering airfares. Domestic fares are 30% to 40% higher than a year ago, according to Yatra Online, as expensive fuel, a weaker rupee, and reduced flight capacity push up travel costs.

    If you are planning a winter holiday, get ready to pay eye-watering airfares. Domestic fares are 30% to 40% higher than a year ago, according to Yatra Online, as expensive fuel, a weaker rupee, and reduced flight capacity push up travel costs.

    For example, a family of four flying from Delhi to Goa in the second half of December would spend roughly 1 lakh on return tickets alone, even before booking hotels or accounting for local transport.

    For example, a family of four flying from Delhi to Goa in the second half of December would spend roughly 1 lakh on return tickets alone, even before booking hotels or accounting for local transport.

    Travellers are responding by changing destinations, moving dates or taking the train. One couple who swapped Bali for Kerala saved 90,000 on flights alone. Another traveller, faced with steep fares to fly her parents from Kolkata to Mumbai for their annual visit, turned the journey into a holiday. They switched to trains, planned a stop in Varanasi together and still spent less than the airfare would have cost. In this story, Shipra Singh explores how travellers are reworking their plans.

    Mint graphics

    The same expensive oil that’s hurting your travel budget is also adding to uncertainty in the bond market. Bond yields are climbing globally, and India is no exception. India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.47% on 23 October, up from around 6.76% in mid-August and about 6.54% a year ago. For new bond investors, this offers a chance to lock in higher yields. But inflation and other pressures could push yields higher still, potentially offering a better entry point later.

    The key relationship to understand is that when bond yields rise, existing bond prices fall. Gilt funds, which invest predominantly in government securities, are particularly sensitive to these moves when they hold longer-duration portfolios, and have already seen their NAVs decline. This explains why fund managers are divided: some see an opportunity to invest gradually at attractive yields, while others prefer to wait and watch. Jash explores both sides of the argument in this story.

    Mint graphics

    Ann Jacob took a closer look at the wedding season. Weddings have changed considerably in an effort to feed the social media monster. Dedicated reel creators, drone shows and curated guest experiences are finding their way into celebrations, which can take your bill up by several lakh rupees. While costs are climbing for those who want the whole nine yards, some couples are finding clever ways to save by choosing where to spend and what to skip.

    One couple brought their decor cost down to 20,000 against vendor quotes of 50,000 by doing the creative work themselves. Others have dropped elaborate shoots and trendy extras to prioritize food and rituals. Doing it yourself takes time, but deciding which expenses actually matter to you is a useful starting point. The story highlights the new costs of weddings and the ways couples are keeping them in check.

    Mint graphics

    And while you’re watching your spending, banks are offering plenty of reasons to borrow this festive season. Lower advertised rates and processing-fee waivers can look attractive, especially if you’re planning to buy a home or car. What further adds to the appeal is that these discounts come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, signalling a shift towards tighter monetary policy.

    But the advertised rate may not be the one you qualify for: your credit profile and the lender’s eligibility conditions will determine the actual deal. In this story, Ananya Grover decodes the offers and shares advice from experts: compare the annual percentage rate, which reflects the annual cost of borrowing, including interest and applicable charges and is disclosed in the lender’s key facts statement. Check prepayment conditions and calculate the total cost before signing up.

    Mint graphics

    And finally, as you get your home ready for Diwali, spare a thought to insure it as well. Home insurance often gets overlooked, even though a fire can damage both the house and the belongings you’ve spent years putting together. Fortunately, whether you are living in your own house or in rented accommodation, there is home insurance that can insure the house, the contents or both. A home insurance policy can cover damage caused by fire and smoke, lightning, storms, hail and other specified events. It can also provide protection against risks such as burglary, personal accidents, third-party liability and the cost of temporary accommodation if the house becomes uninhabitable. Aprajita Sharma explains what home insurance covers, which add-ons to consider and the mistakes to avoid.

    Mint graphics

    And finally, in this week’s Money Guru, Kamesh Goyal, chairman of the Go Digit Group of Companies, examines how rising healthcare costs, higher insurance premiums and claims disputes are testing consumers’ trust in health insurance. He explains why transparent hospital pricing, simpler products and expense rules that reflect the cost of serving retail customers are key to delivering better value.

    That’s all from Mint Money this week!

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Deepti Bhaskaran

      Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearRead more

      ly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.<br><br>A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.<br><br>She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.<br><br>Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.<br><br>She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.<br><br>Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).<br><br>Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeNewslettersMoney CompassMint Money Compass | From soaring airfares to wedding bills, how to manage festive spending
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