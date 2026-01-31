Mint Money Compass: When parents become children in need of protection from financial blunders
How adult children, even when living far away, are managing their parents’ finances, to why AI can be a friend and teacher but not a guide, here's a recap of Mint personal finance stories from this week
Even if you live miles away from your parents, your responsibilities don’t end, especially when it comes to safeguarding their health, both physical and financial. Increasingly, adult children are stepping into the role of financial bodyguards for their parents. In a digital-first world, their money is more vulnerable than ever to fraud while unscrupulous relationship managers and salespersons lurk around every corner, pushing products that extract more value than they deliver.