Not long ago, the clouds gathering over the markets looked hard to ignore: geopolitical tensions, high crude prices, inflation inching upwards, a weakening rupee and foreign investors selling amid concerns that India had no AI story to sell. With the US mid-term election behind us, those clouds have begun to dissipate. Talk of de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict has helped cool oil prices and lift sentiment. At the same time, as the AI trade loses steam, investors are looking again at India’s more diversified earnings and large-cap stocks, whose valuations have become more reasonable.

Cheering this shift, the markets rallied sharply this month. By 13 November, the Nifty gained 9.1% and the Sensex 9.58%, and both continue to look good. FPIs bought ₹84,291 crore of Indian equities during 1-12 November, after selling nearly ₹3 trillion between January and October. The tide seems to be turning, making it important to understand not just why, but also how quickly the story could shift again. In this story, Jash Kriplani details the reasons behind the recovery, while cautioning that investors still need to be mindful of the risks. They should watch whether the rabi crop and rural demand hold up, whether companies can manage higher input costs, and whether geopolitical tensions flare up again. The best way to tide over market vagaries is to stay invested in line with one’s goals and asset allocation, avoid trying to time the market, and consider staggered investing for money waiting to be deployed.

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What you’ll hear us say time and again at Mint Money, especially in the current climate, is that an emergency corpus is essential to tide you over through uncertain times. Cash in the bank, FDs and liquid funds have long been popular choices. But tax changes in 2023 altered the equation: gains from liquid funds are taxed at your income tax slab rate, regardless of the holding period. This has made arbitrage funds, which are taxed as equity-oriented funds, a viable alternative for investors in higher tax brackets. Arbitrage funds seek to profit from the price difference between a share in the cash market and its futures contract. By taking opposite positions, they aim to limit exposure to the share’s overall price movements. This can make them a lower volatility option–though not without risks– for those wanting to park surplus cash and since they have historically delivered slightly higher returns than liquid funds, along with the tax edge, they are seen as a viable alternative to liquid funds for investors in the higher tax bracket. But that edge has narrowed since the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures was increased in April. In comparison liquid funds are generally easier to access with a much lower exit load. In this story, Shipra Singh explains how your tax bracket, when you may need the money and the trade-off between tax savings and easy access should shape your choice.

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Choosing where to park an emergency corpus is only part of the larger plan. Figuring out how much you need is a whole other exercise. Your family composition shapes how much you should set aside, what kind of insurance you need and how you invest towards your goals. But wouldn’t this be the same for most households, you might ask? Today, family structures look quite different: from DINKs (dual income, no kids) and DEWKs (dual earners with kids) to SINKs (single income, no kids) and DINKWADs (dual income, no kids, with a dog). Each acronym represents not just a family structure but a set of financial needs to consider. In this story, Ananya Grover offers a financial toolkit for some of these households. The foundations remain the same: build an emergency fund, get adequate health and term insurance, and invest towards specific goals. But the emphasis changes with each life stage. DINKs may need around six months of joint expenses, while single-income households may need a buffer of nine to 12 months, with additional cover for dependents or expenses factored in for pets. Ultimately, your financial plan is not just about your current stage, but it also needs to evolve as the household does.

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In the spending space, we have two interesting stories. The first looks at how credit card rewards can substantially cut the cost of flights and hotel stays. Shipra Singh spoke to travellers who used points earned on everyday expenses and big-ticket purchases to fund their trips and slash their costs. One couple paid about Rs60,000 for a holiday that would have cost around Rs6.6 lakh, while another spent Rs86,000 on flights and hotels for a trip estimated at Rs11 lakh at business-class prices. But it takes more than simply accumulating points: cardholders need to do their homework and plan well in advance.

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For frequent travellers who enjoy staying at luxury hotels, Aprajita Sharma, in this story, looks at whether hotel memberships are worth the annual fee. These programmes offer benefits such as complimentary nights, room upgrades and discounts on dining, spa and other services. But the value depends on how often you stay or dine at participating hotels and whether you can use the benefits. Of course people have benefitted, like one person mentioned in the story, saved nearly Rs51,000, after accounting for the membership fee, by using Accor’s complimentary-night vouchers and dining discounts. The fine print, however, can change the calculation: vouchers may come with blackout dates, minimum-stay requirements, room restrictions and limited availability. It’s therefore important to check your own usage and then go through the terms, cancellation and refund policies.

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In Money Guru this week, Jash Kriplani spoke to Anthony Heredia, CEO of Mahindra Manulife MF on why investors should avoid shifting between large-, mid- and small-cap funds based on recent performance, and to keep a diversified core portfolio through flexi-cap or multi-cap funds.