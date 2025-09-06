Climate Change & You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to Mint’s newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

This is a season of grief for many in India. Wayward rains, cloudbursts, landslides, and floods are wrecking Northwest India and the western Himalayas. The images are haunting. The River Beas swallowed an eatery in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, leaving behind just the façade, and washed away an entire stretch of highway in front of another hotel.

As one geologist observed: “A river will always return to its original course and floodplain, even after decades and centuries, and humans who build on these floodplains will be reminded of this by severe flooding."

Another clip that I can't get out of my head is the Beas flowing over the Raison toll plaza near Manali, its waters gleaming in the sunlight, literally collecting the toll and claiming back its course. So, it turns out that water does have a memory.

I cannot recall the last time I read so many river names in news reports and social-media updates as I have over the past two weeks: Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Tawi, and minor ones such as Tons, Ghaggar, and Kheer Ganga.

Over the past month, several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, have seen devastating floods. More than 300 have died in just Himachal Pradesh. Over 300,000 acres of crop area in Punjab is affected.

Experts say global warming is rewiring the monsoon. The rain’s impact is worsened by reckless highway and tunnel construction, encroachment of floodplains, and overtourism.

So far, the Southwest monsoon has seen a surplus of 9% compared to the 50-year average. Heavy rains are expected in September. Do look up weather forecasts before making any travel plans.

State of the climate

View Full Image Musicians welcome tourists traveling on a luxury train in Bengaluru. (Photo: AFP)

Will the climate crisis upend our vacation plans? It’s already happening. Even before the monsoon mayhem started in the western Himalayas, several friends from the National Capital Region had already decided to avoid the hills during the rainy season, which runs from June to September. It didn’t surprise me because parts of India witnessed deadly thunderstorms and floods in April and May.

For a long time, I had wanted to visit the Western Ghats, a Unesco World Heritage Site, to witness the arrival of monsoon. But catastrophic events in the past few years dissuaded me.

Religious tourism is a big market in India, which the climate crisis is upending. Over 4,000 died in the 2013 Kedarnath floods, and this year, too, 34 pilgrims died in the Vaishno Devi landslide, and at least one person died during the Amarnath Yatra.

some of the same locations are affected, and pilgrims have died.

India’s main holiday season is the school summer holidays between April and July (the exact months depend on the state one belongs to). A Kerala minister recently proposed a plan to redraw vacation schedules. Families are now scrambling to decide where to travel in the summer and not get caught either in a heatwave or a cloudburst. So, have we entered the “beginning of the age of non-tourism?"

The news in brief

Uttarakhand has approved forest diversion for a new stretch of road in the ecologically sensitive Bhagirathi zone, despite warnings from environmental experts on increased disaster vulnerability.

Over two dozen Indian scientists and researchers will join 650 experts to pen the seventh assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is likely to be published in 2029.

India's oil refiners are expected to benefit from discounts on Russian oil even as the European Union's new price cap takes effect soon.

While the West falters on climate action, especially under Donald Trump’s leadership, developing countries could push for an equitable path that aims to uplift lives and protect the planet.

Know Your Jargon

Ethanol

View Full Image India is using food crops like corn, rice and sugarcane to produce ethanol for blending in petrol. (Photo: AFP)

Ethanol is a biofuel produced by fermenting crops like rice, corn, and sugarcane. Its chemical name is ethyl alcohol—the primary ingredient in alcoholic beverages. A cleaner fuel, ethanol is increasingly used as a biofuel and blended with petrol to reduce vehicular emissions. However, rising production of ethanol can also lead to growing more water-intensive crops like rice and sugarcane, displacing sustainable ones like pulses and oilseeds.

In India, a debate is raging with vehicle owners complaining that blending up to 20% ethanol with petrol has reduced fuel efficiency and resulted in wear and tear in engines. However, the government says the impact on mileage is negligible.

The ethanol blending programme has led to savings of ₹1.44 trillion by reducing fuel imports, besides lowering carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 300 million trees. Meanwhile, India’s apex court dismissed a petition challenging the blending scheme.

Prime Number

2.4

Globally, an estimated 2.4 billion workers are exposed to excessive heat, making them prone to risks such as heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction, and neurological disorders, as per a new report. Noting that worker productivity drops by 2-3% for every degree of increase in temperature above 20 degrees Celsius, the joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) presents five decades of research and evidence.

View Full Image Those engaged in hard work in very hot and humid conditions are advised to drink over ten litres of water in a day. Not drinking enough water can lead to renal troubles.

“Occupational heat stress has become a global societal challenge, which is no longer confined to countries located close to the equator—as highlighted by the recent heatwave in Europe," said WMO deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett, adding, “protection of workers from extreme heat is not just a health imperative but an economic necessity".

So, how do high temperatures damage the human body? Read what a scientist simulating heat waves went through: by the third day, he had lost 4.5 kg.

Movie of the Month

View Full Image Humans in the Loop

Set in Jharkhand, Humans in the Loop follows Nehma, a tribal woman who takes up a job as a data-labeller, feeding information into computers for an American tech company. Alongside others hunched in front of their screens, Nehma spends her time labelling images, including those of crops and pests. When she likens artificial intelligence to a child, saying it will learn the wrong things if fed the wrong input, she is asked to stop using her brain. Nehma soon realizes that AI can mirror human biases and prejudices, including against her own community.

That’s all, for now. Bibek Bhattacharya will be back with the next issue in a fortnight.