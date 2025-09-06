Set in Jharkhand, Humans in the Loop follows Nehma, a tribal woman who takes up a job as a data-labeller, feeding information into computers for an American tech company. Alongside others hunched in front of their screens, Nehma spends her time labelling images, including those of crops and pests. When she likens artificial intelligence to a child, saying it will learn the wrong things if fed the wrong input, she is asked to stop using her brain. Nehma soon realizes that AI can mirror human biases and prejudices, including against her own community.