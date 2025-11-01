The whole meaning of life, stand-up comedian George Carlin once said, is trying to find space for one's stuff. Your house is just a place to keep all your stuff while you go out and get more. Carlin's was actually a pun on consumerism and our unending desire to accumulate. After you watch Carlin, see this short documentary, The Story of Stuff, which looks at modern production and consumption systems and the environmental costs of our obsession with stuff. Did you know, for instance, that 99% of the stuff that is harvested, mined, processed, produced, and transported in North America is trashed within six months!