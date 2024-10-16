newsletters
Vivek Kaul | Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Streisand effect & dhishum dhishum
Vivek Kaul 8 min read 16 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Vivek Kaul's Sunday routine was interrupted by an engaging back-and-forth on X between a comic and the vocal founder of India's highest-selling maker of electric scooters. As usual, Kaul digs out market lessons from this entertaining social media encounter.
My Sundays are fixed. I like to get up late. Have a lazy breakfast, like I have on the other six days of the week, along with a cup of strong black coffee (well, you can’t really make an Americano at home. It just doesn’t sound right.) And then l like to read a police procedural. And do nothing else through the day.
