Vivek Kaul

3) Aggarwal himself tried some false bravado and called Kamra a failed comedian and then suggested that he should come and help Ola out. Well, Kamra didn’t create these problems. Why should he help solve them? But as someone who has 2.4 million followers on X, he is entitled to talk about issues he feels about. You can ignore him if you want to (Aggarwal could have done that, but he chose not to.) But you can’t ask him to solve problems he has had no role in creating.