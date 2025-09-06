The Beat Report | Hushed chatters, mad swings: Three weeks of reporting India’s online-gaming ban
Shouvik Das 6 min read 06 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
In this edition of The Beat Report, Shouvik Das recalls how a single phone call thrust him into the chaos that came with the Indian government’s decision to ban online real-money gaming.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In The Beat Report, Mint's journalists bring you unique perspectives on their beats, breaking down new trends and developments, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their reporting.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story