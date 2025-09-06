A second official, with a wry smile, added more forcefully: “Our doors have always been open, but they [the industry players] haven’t done what’s right by corporate governance. Instead, this sector has been trying to weasel its way through whatever legislative gaps and loopholes it could find. If we tried to tax them, they said we were stifling them. As per convenience, they’ve called themselves a state matter—and then cried for central regulation when regulators compared them with gambling. None of this was sudden."