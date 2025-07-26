Paperwork is a crucial source of information in stories like these. While the anecdotes and colour from ground reporting give the story soul, we need data and documentation to root it in hard facts. Since most Kolhapuri chappals are sold in ‘unorganised’ local shops, I wondered how to estimate the size of the trade. Then it struck me: Kolhapuri chappals have their own Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code for international trade! One look at the Department of Commerce website and I had the numbers to show what we had guessed already: Kolhapuri chappals weren’t selling much abroad.