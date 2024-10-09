newsletters
Vivek Kaul: Real estate, data, stories, and stories that sound like data
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 09 Oct 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Summary
- Vivek Kaul critiques the perception of real estate investment, emphasising that emotional narratives often overshadow data-driven decisions, leading to misconceptions about housing prices and investment returns in India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I don’t feel like writing this piece. I am feeling bored and Mumbai’s famous October heat is here. Even with the AC on, the room I am writing in feels hot. I lower the AC’s temperature. It still feels hot. Maybe it’s time to get the AC cleaned. The smog is also back. You can’t see Worli-Lower Parel skyline from the Bandra end of the sealink. The glorious and very Instagrammable blue sky has suddenly gone missing. I feel like I am in Delhi already even before it is Diwali. And that’s not a happy feeling. Guess, I am blabbering here. Maybe I am.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less