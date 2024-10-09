Vivek Kaul: Real estate, data, stories, and stories that sound like data

1) The quality of construction of many of these properties is pretty bad. In fact, last November, I was in a cab going from Dwarka to Humayun’s Tomb, which was built in the 1560s, four centuries and six decades back. Pretty much every second building in Dwarka was under a canopy and being repaired. And many of those buildings were not very old. The irony that we were driving to Humayun’s Tomb, which still looked so good after all these years, did not escape us. Of course, all these repairs cost money and thus bring down the rate of return.