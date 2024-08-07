newsletters
Everybody loves a good old dumb retail investor
Vivek Kaul 11 min read 07 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Summary
- Nearly a third of individual investors, many of them still young, incur significant losses in intraday stock trading and derivatives. And yet there's no stopping them from throwing away their money on random bets. Does trading give them a high? Or is it the misguided lure of making a quick buck?
On the afternoon of 30 July I was walking past the Canongate Kirkyard in Edinburgh. In this Kirkyard—a ground surrounding a church that is typically used as a graveyard—lies the grave of the father of economics, Adam Smith, which I had visited a few days earlier.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less