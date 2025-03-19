The "catfish effect", named after the practice of adding catfish to tanks of cod to keep them active during transportation, describes how a strong competitor can energize a stagnant market. Tesla’s entry into India could be just the jolt the country's electric vehicle (EV) industry needs.

In business, the effect is clearly visible in the runaway success of Chinese electric vehicle companies barely six years after Tesla set up a wholly-owned Gigafactory in Shanghai with generous incentives from the government. Today, China produces more than 60% of the world's electric cars and 80% of the batteries that power them. What's more, in 2024 Chinese company BYD delivered 1.777 million EVs, ahead of Tesla’s 1.774 million.

Significantly, this shift in the global EV business happened not because the Chinese government banned Tesla from the country but because it welcomed the company with billions of dollars in incentives by way of cheap land, loans, tax breaks and subsidies.

Which is why JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal's recent remark that Tesla's entry into India’s electric vehicle (EV) market will not be easy, isn’t just wishful thinking, it may also be off the mark in terms of what the move could mean for Indian industry. Indeed, the implied aversion to an MNC betrays a familiar insularity but also misses the opportunities that it offers.

Also read: Sajjan Jindal’s claim on Elon Musk not succeeding in India leaves internet divided, ‘That ego will be shattered’

While Jindal’s statement was made in the context of Tesla’s impending entry, the difficulties he’s alluded to apply to all other MNCs in the sector.

Hyundai is currently grappling with a proxy advisor’s objection to its related party transactions, while Volkswagen and Kia Motors have faced charges of tax evasion, though the South Korean company has subsequently received an all-clear for changing its practice.

And these are only the survivors. General Motors, Ford and Harley Davidson are among those that quit earlier, either because of poor sales or owing to the difficult business environment. Why, even Chinese auto major SAIC Motor divested a 51% stake in its subsidiary MG Motor India to Jindal’s JSW Group after realizing that going solo wasn’t the way to make it in India.

Mostly, the failures of auto MNCs have been attributed to their flawed understanding of the Indian market and their inability to evolve appropriate business models for price-conscious Indian customers.

Jindal’s remarks, though, suggest there might be more to it than that. Tata Motors, one of the two Indian carmakers he said Tesla would find hard to beat, is suddenly having existential doubts. Its brief and recent success came on the back of a small but growing market for EVs that’s hitherto been relatively protected. EV sales are now slowing, forcing the company to go back to ICE engine-based vehicles. Clearly, it has failed to open up the market purely on the strength of its vehicles and has failed to demonstrate groundbreaking innovation. Tesla’s arrival could expose its weaknesses while spurring it to compete.

Also read: Tesla price in India: How much will Elon Musk’s cheapest EV cost even with lower tariffs?

The only real success by a foreign company in India’s auto sector in the past 40 years has been Suzuki whose technology and know-how have catapulted Maruti to its leadership position.

With tariff wars dominating the global trade landscape, India must use its vast consumer market as a bargaining tool with its trading partners like the US. If giving access to Tesla serves the larger interests of the economy, Tata Motors, M&M and JSW will just have to lump it.

There are real gains to be made for India’s auto industry and its broader economy from investments in manufacturing by a company like Tesla. China leveraged Tesla's presence and investment to kickstart its domestic EV industry through technology transfer and increased competition. Tesla's reliance on local suppliers helped strengthen China's EV supply chain, including battery technology and other crucial components. Its presence in the Chinese market created a competitive environment, forcing domestic EV companies to innovate and improve their products and technologies if they wanted to compete.

Tesla’s entry into India too could act as a spark plug, igniting India’s auto sector much like Nokia did for telecom in the late 1990s. When Nokia entered India, it didn’t just sell phones, it triggered a mobile revolution, paving the way for a flood of competitors. Today, India is a global telecom powerhouse, with affordable devices and widespread connectivity.

In a world of rising trade tensions, India’s vast market is its horsepower; throwing Tesla into the mix can jumpstart a domestic EV ecosystem while challenging incumbents to up their game.