Company Outsider: Sajjan Jindal’s doubts about Tesla’s entry miss the potential catfish effect for Indian auto
SummaryTesla's anticipated arrival in India is stirring debate among industry leaders, with some expressing scepticism about its success. However, the arrival of foreign auto giants has the potential to rev up competition and drive innovation. Could Tesla's entry spark a revolution in India's EV sector?
The "catfish effect", named after the practice of adding catfish to tanks of cod to keep them active during transportation, describes how a strong competitor can energize a stagnant market. Tesla’s entry into India could be just the jolt the country's electric vehicle (EV) industry needs.