Jindal’s remarks, though, suggest there might be more to it than that. Tata Motors, one of the two Indian carmakers he said Tesla would find hard to beat, is suddenly having existential doubts. Its brief and recent success came on the back of a small but growing market for EVs that’s hitherto been relatively protected. EV sales are now slowing, forcing the company to go back to ICE engine-based vehicles. Clearly, it has failed to open up the market purely on the strength of its vehicles and has failed to demonstrate groundbreaking innovation. Tesla’s arrival could expose its weaknesses while spurring it to compete.