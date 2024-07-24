newsletters
“Sensex will touch 10 lakh points in my lifetime.”
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 24 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Summary
- In 2007, a senior mutual fund executive predicted the Sensex would hit 100,000 points in 'our lifetime'. Earlier this month the stock market index breached 80,000 points. Even if the Sensex is hurtling towards that prediction, are investors in the stock market really making a killing? Maybe not!
On 3 July, the BSE Sensex, India’s most famous stock market index, crossed 80,000 points for the first time during the course of a day’s trading. On 4 July, the Sensex closed above 80,000 points for the first time.
