“Sensex will touch 10 lakh points in my lifetime.”

So, getting back to the point I was trying to make. My first two pieces as a freelancer appeared on the same day. I think it was 27 December 2003 (the BSE Sensex ended 2003 at 5,839 points). One piece was on a website that was very popular at that point of time, but people seem to have forgotten about now. And the second was in a business paper that is still around, but no one really reads it. The point being that I have now followed the stock market for a little over two decades.