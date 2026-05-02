It has been a bruising week for the news cycle, starting with gunfire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and ending with a geopolitical jolt from the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
Shots in Washington, shock in oil: UAE exit from Opec signals a new world order
SummaryFrom an alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump to the UAE’s break with Opec, a volatile week exposes rising political violence and fractured global alliances.
It has been a bruising week for the news cycle, starting with gunfire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and ending with a geopolitical jolt from the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
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