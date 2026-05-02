Shots in Washington, shock in oil: UAE exit from Opec signals a new world order

It has been a bruising week for the news cycle, starting with gunfire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and ending with a geopolitical jolt from the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
It has been a bruising week for the news cycle, starting with gunfire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and ending with a geopolitical jolt from the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
Let’s begin with Washington.
Let’s begin with Washington.
President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and other senior officials were rushed to safety after shots were heard outside the venue hosting the annual gathering of journalists and political leaders. Security footage later showed the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, darting through a security checkpoint inside the hotel lobby, evading law enforcement before being subdued and arraigned.
Was this an assassination attempt? US authorities appear to think so. The Justice Department has charged Allen with attempting to assassinate Trump.
The episode raises uncomfortable questions about security around top US leaders. Videos circulating online show Allen walking the hotel corridors a day earlier, apparently surveying the layout. Why that didn’t trigger alarms, especially with the president scheduled to be there, remains unclear.
According to Fox News, this marks the fifth alleged attempt on Trump’s life, dating back to a July 2024 incident during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The image of Trump raising a defiant fist, blood streaking from his ear as Secret Service agents surrounded him, became one of the defining visuals of that election cycle—one he went on to win decisively.
Four US presidents have been assassinated in office; several others have survived attempts. Whether such incidents shape political fortunes is harder to say. Trump’s approval rating has slipped to 34%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week, down from 47% when he took office in January 2025.
What is clearer is the broader trajectory: US politics is deeply polarized, and increasingly volatile. In June 2025, two Minnesota Democratic state lawmakers were shot. In September, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was also targeted. The pattern is troubling, and shows little sign of easing even beyond Trump’s presidency.
Royal interlude
Against that backdrop, one of the few figures to briefly bridge the divide was King Charles III, who visited the US this week as part of events marking America’s 250th anniversary. The trip was meant to underscore the “special relationship” between the two countries, even as strains over the Iran war have frayed ties.
The BBC described the visit as a “rescue mission” for US-UK relations. In a speech that blended history, principle and light humour, the King touched on themes of reconciliation, the importance of checks and balances—rooted in the Magna Carta and echoed in the US Constitution—and the enduring relevance of NATO. He also reiterated support for Ukraine and warned about the risks of neglecting environmental diversity.
The address drew bipartisan applause, and even a note of admiration from Trump. "He (King Charles) got the Democrats to stand, I’ve never been able to do that, I couldn’t believe it," the president quipped.
Alliances strain
Yet symbolism appears to have had limited impact on policy.
Did the King’s speech, particularly his remarks on NATO, move the needle with Trump? There’s little evidence of that. If anything, the rift within the 76-year-old alliance appears to be widening.
Within days of the address, reports emerged that Trump was considering pulling back some of the 35,000 US troops stationed in Germany. According to The Guardian, similar reductions are being weighed in Italy and Spain.
The proposed drawdown in Germany—the US military’s largest base in Europe and a key training hub—followed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remark that the US was being “humiliated” by Iran.
“The president is rightly reacting to these counterproductive remarks,” a Pentagon official quoted by The Guardian said.
Tensions extend further. Spain has refused to allow the US to use jointly operated bases for the Iran conflict. Italy, after months of balancing, has also denied access to an air base in Sicily.
If the Iran war is straining the transatlantic alliance, it is also triggering a rupture elsewhere, and a significant one at that.
Oil shock
This week, the UAE announced it would exit Opec, the cartel that influences global oil prices by setting production targets.
The UAE is the group’s third-largest producer. Its capacity stands at about 4.85 million barrels a day, but Opec quotas have capped output at roughly 3.2 million barrels, or about 12% of the bloc’s total. Its departure will weaken the group and could have implications for both supply and prices.
At the core of the move is a growing rift with Saudi Arabia, Opecs de facto leader. Analysts say Abu Dhabi is prioritizing autonomy over alignment with Riyadh, using oil policy to signal it will not be dictated to. The divide is longstanding: Saudi Arabia has pushed for higher prices, while the UAE has favoured higher output.
A Reuters report suggests the split runs deeper, “beyond policy into the personal and strategic core of the relationship” between UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Other fault lines are also in play. Differences over conflicts in Yemen and Sudan, along with competing visions of the Gulf order, have added to the strain.
Geopolitics is further complicating the picture. Since the Abraham Accords in 2020, UAE-Israel ties have strengthened, aligning Abu Dhabi more closely with the US-Israel position on Iran. In the current conflict, the UAE has reportedly been targeted more directly by Iranian missiles and drones than other Gulf states. There is also speculation that in ongoing Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the US, Saudi interests may take precedence over those of the UAE.
The question now is whether this rupture extends beyond Opec. Could it spill over into other regional groupings such as the Gulf Cooperation Council or even the Arab League?
Taken together, the move underscores a broader churn in the global order. Longstanding alignments are shifting, and multilateral frameworks are under strain. For India, that could open up opportunity. A UAE unconstrained by Opec quotas may have greater room to supply crude, potentially at more competitive prices.
Elizabeth Roche is associate professor of International Relations at O.P. Jindal Global University, Haryana.