Should you buy gold this Dhanteras?

Gold has crossed the ₹1,25,000 mark per 10 grams — and it’s still shining bright. But if you’re a regular Mint Money reader, chances are you’ve resisted the hysteria to jump into the rally.

Still, with Dhanteras here — a festival celebrated by buying gold, silver, utensils, or even electronics — the temptation is hard to ignore.

Investment or impulse?

Buying gold at such lofty levels may not be wise if you’re treating it as an investment.

Dhirendra Kumar of Value Research argues in his column that gold produces nothing, earns nothing, and simply sits there looking pretty — echoing Warren Buffett’s long-standing view.

Real investments, he says, are those that create value — businesses, equities, productive assets — not those that merely mirror fear and speculation. Kumar concedes that gold is a poor long-term wealth creator, but given the changing global monetary landscape, a small allocation may still make sense.

How much is enough?

Traditionally, experts recommend keeping 5–15% of your portfolio in gold for stability.

But if the temptation to go beyond that grows amid global uncertainty, Shefali Anand’s piece offers perspective:

Her story revisits the anxious late 1970s during the oil crisis, when investors fled to gold, and more recently, the pandemic years when gold once again rose as the “ultimate saviour." But history also reminds us that markets eventually adapt and the gold rush cools down.

On a side note: history also is never kind to those who forget its lessons.

Now that gold’s role as a stabilizer in your portfolio is well established — just a dash is enough — the next question is how to buy it wisely.

Jash Kriplani explains the most effective routes in his piece: Investing in gold through mutual funds

You can start small — with just ₹100 — via gold mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Over the past 25 years, gold has delivered 13.9% annualised returns, compared to 12% for the BSE Sensex (as of 12 September 2025).

But stretch that period to 41 years, and the Sensex leads with 14.7% returns, while gold lags at 10.3%, based on five-year rolling data.

Silver’s surprise sparkle

Gold isn’t the only metal dazzling investors. Silver, too, is stealing the spotlight.

In his explainer, Jash Kriplani unpacks why industrial demand for silver — from electric vehicles to solar panels — is soaring even as supply stays tight.

Add silver’s safe-haven appeal, and silver ETFs are now trading at a premium. But he cautions investors to treat silver as a tactical bet, best suited for specific market phases, while continuing to rely on gold as the steadier hedge during uncertainty.

Festivity over frenzy

But if the festive spirit draws you towards buying physical gold–coins or jewellery– Shipra Singh’s story on gold coins is a must read. She explains why you’re not really bringing home the full value of gold, thanks to making charges and GST quietly eating into your purchase.

And finally, Khyati Dharamsi explores the comeback of gold accumulation plans. Her story urges ample caution and restraint, especially with self-created “digital gold" options that don’t have any credible custodian backing.

So this Dhanteras, enjoy the festival for what it symbolizes — prosperity, not speculation.

Celebrate the shine, but don’t let the glitter of gold blind you!

Deepti Bhaskaran is editor, Mint Money, with close to two decades of experience as a personal finance journalist. Her work reflects a strong focus on financial literacy, consumer protection and practical money management.