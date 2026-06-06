From small-cap fever to global diversification

When you write about personal finance, friends generally tend to cozy up and ask questions around their investments. In most cases, investments are never part of a thought-through roadmap to a goal, but rather a basket of random, scattered products picked up either because a friend who works in the financial sector suggested, or because they were trending. Understanding of the underlying asset class, and the role it plays in long-term wealth creation is almost non-existent.

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So when a dear friend told me he had sworn off equities because they are a surefire way to lose money, my interest was piqued. According to my friend, he ticks all the right boxes: be tight-fisted with spending, accumulate real estate and save as much as possible. So when his banker friend nudged him towards equity investment and he experienced volatility first-hand, he was convinced it was not for him.

My gut feel was that he was sitting on random stock picks, but a closer look just blew my mind. He had nearly 90% of his equity portfolio in small-cap mutual funds. Little wonder then that every market dip felt like a personal crisis. The volatility was simply too much to stomach, especially for the only earner of a household sandwiched between young kids and ageing parents. I didn't even bother asking if he knew where he had put his money.

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So when I see small caps rallying even amid the market slowdown, I wonder how many investors will once again make a beeline for small-cap funds and overallocate. But if you are finding it hard to look the other way, read this story by Jash Kriplani explaining the recent rally in small-cap funds and why they are best enjoyed in small measure. As of last month, small-cap funds delivered category-average returns of 7.76% over three months, compared to 3% for mid-cap funds and negative 4% for large-cap funds. In fact, the category drew net investor inflows of ₹6,885 crore in April, the highest in a year, according to AMFI.

The story makes a case for why, despite attractive valuations, it is always better to have a limited exposure to small-cap funds. Besides investing in small-cap funds directly, investors can also take exposure through multi-cap funds, where a minimum 25% allocation to small caps is mandated, and through flexi-cap funds. But given that small-cap funds invest in smaller businesses, often at an earlier stage of growth and more sensitive to economic cycles, volatility comes with the territory. It’s therefore important to stay patient, an investment horizon of at least five to seven years is recommended.

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Staying in the investment space, and with trending ideas, global investing is the new buzzword. With the rupee depreciating against the dollar, the case has never been stronger. But global investing is not just about a currency hedge; it is also about diversification, given that India represents only 3-3.5% of global market capitalisation. Investors broadly have three routes for global exposure, writes Shoaib Zaman in this story. The first is through mutual funds and India-listed international exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The second is through direct overseas investing. The third route is through fund structures based in GIFT City. Read the story, which details all three routes and explains why global exposure merits a 10-15% allocation in your portfolio. Of course, investors with substantial expenses overseas could consider a higher allocation as well.

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Making a case for global investing, in this week's Guru Portfolio, managing director and chairperson of First Global Devina Mehra explained to Shipra Singh how her conviction in global investing dates back to 1997, when the Asian financial crisis saw currencies, stock markets and economies across much of Asia unravel in quick succession. For Mehra, a single crisis, even in a growing economy, can wipe out a large part of one's wealth. Since then, diversification across economies has become central to her investment philosophy, with nearly 85% of her portfolio currently allocated globally. Her investment mantra is anchored in diversification and asset allocation.

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Ann Jacob wrote about a well-documented fact this week: high earners do not necessarily make high wealth creators . In fact, more often than not, while there is an inverse correlation with investing, there is generally an exaggerated correlation with spending. The reasons are threefold. First, the behaviour in which splurging and looking fancy offers a far higher social reward than creating meaningful wealth for later years. Second is, and I say this drawing from a tiny pool of uber-rich friends, the overconfidence that a career path has only one way to go, and that is up. Third, of course, is an ecosystem that makes complex financial products easily available with glib sales pitches, while completely ignoring costs, taxes and liquidity. Regardless of income levels, investors would do well to keep it simple, have a holistic approach to financial planning, and steer clear of a lifestyle that inflates faster than returns on investments.

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Ananya Grover this week wrote about how small finance banks are offering attractive rates to get your money, whether it's through savings accounts or fixed deposits. The higher returns stem from their greater dependence on retail deposits and the need to compete for savers. But this is not without risks, as these banks often lend to vulnerable segments. Experts suggest treating the higher FD rate as the primary benefit and staying within the ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance limit that insures deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.

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In this week's Money Guru, Aprajita Sharma spoke to Bejon Mishra, consumer policy expert and former member of the Insurance Ombudsman Advisory Committee. Mishra raised important questions around consumer protection given the rising health insurance premiums, complex policy wording and delayed grievance redressal. All of this is leading to fractured trust in insurance and ultimately poor insurance uptake.

That’s it from the team of Mint Money. Until next time!

About the Author Deepti Bhaskaran Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearly two decades of experience tracking India’s evol...Read More ✕ Deepti Bhaskaran Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.



A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.



She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.



Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.



She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.



Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).



Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.