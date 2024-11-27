newsletters
Vivek Kaul: The economics of attention deficit
Vivek Kaul 8 min read 27 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Almost all the content on social media is free. But that freedom comes at a cost—these apps track our behaviours and interests, ultimately learning more about us than we might realize. In that sense, we’re not the customers but the product.
One of the things I have often wondered is how many more books I could have read if I hadn’t spent hours scrolling reels on social media. Or how many more hours I could have slept. Or walked. Or cooked. Or talked with my friends. Or made more friends. Or just generally not done anything and let my mind rest and come up with better ideas.
