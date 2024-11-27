Vivek Kaul: The economics of attention deficit

2) Second, sometimes too much reel-scrolling manifests into an imposter syndrome. When I see people speaking very confidently about investing, stocks, money, personal finance, politics, foreign policy, wars, relationships, their lived lives, cooking, travelling, trekking, buying things on the internet, the relationship they share with their parents, which credit card to use, how to get into an airport lounge for free, how to travel first class in an airline at a cheaper price, the seven best places to visit in Greater London, the best forex cards, the best ramyen served in Mumbai, or for that matter the best vada pav, the songs Hindi cinema has copied from Pakistan and vice versa, and many more, I get a feeling that I could have done much better with my life. That I barely know anything.