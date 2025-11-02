Transformer by Mint | Starlink’s India jobs, Cognizant’s IPO, Skyroot’s rocket launch
Summary
This week we wrote about Starlink hiring in India, Cognizant’s plans for a homecoming IPO, Skyroot’s next big rocket test, Boat’s ₹1,500-crore market debut, and why Tata, Reliance and Adani are outspending Big Tech.
This week, my colleague Jatin Grover reported that Starlink – Elon Musk’s space internet-beaming venture – has begun hiring in India. The company has listed several local roles on its website as it prepares to set up shop here.
