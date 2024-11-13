Vivek Kaul: The market for lies

And you can’t make the viewer wait by saying something like, “We don’t know why the Congress lost the election but please give us two days more. It will allow us to dig a little more and offer a plausible explanation". Because that’s not how it works: two days later the viewer would have moved on to other issues that they may want an explanation on. Also, there are no guarantees that two days later there will be an explanation. So, an explanation has to be offered then and there. And that’s how the market for lying thrives. ***** Cricket telecasts and election results are not the only areas fuelling demand for quick explanations and incentivising a market for lying. Analysis around the financial markets thrives on this as well.