It’s the end of the world as I’ve known it, but I feel fine
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 11 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
- Vivek Kaul shares his experiences from his early days in Mumbai to reflect on the behavioural biases of retail investors, which tend to contribute to poor investment outcomes in a speculative market.
I moved to Mumbai in late September 2005. Thankfully, two friends let me stay with them. Pretty soon I had been introduced to our Guajarati landlord. During the course of our conversation he came to know that I had come to the city to work in the business section of a newspaper.
