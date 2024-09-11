It’s the end of the world as I’ve known it, but I feel fine

Dear reader, we are in 2024, and close to two decades have passed, so you might be wondering what triggered this memory. Well, in the recent months, I have been asked for stock tips after many years: investors want tips on which small cap stocks they should put their money in. They also want to know which initial public offerings, especially those of small firms that list on the small and medium enterprises platform of stock exchanges, they should invest in, and how long after listing should they hold on to the stock.