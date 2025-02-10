newsletters
Markets look for steady level as Donald Trump's actions create turmoil
Vijay L. Bhambwani 7 min read 10 Feb 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Summary
- This is a phase when traders should trade on light exposure and remain vigilant about stop-loss limits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less