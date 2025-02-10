The 25 basis point (bps) rate cut was met with nervousness as the markets fell on Friday. Indian 10-year benchmark bond yields spiked after the rate cut was announced. Yields spike when bond prices fall. Bond traders were not entirely convinced of future rate cuts. Coming as it does, the first rate cut after almost five years, the nervousness is noteworthy. Do remember what I wrote last week. The government intends to borrow ₹11.54 trillion in the coming fiscal year. It depends upon the cheque-writer whether to deploy the money or not. Bond markets seem to be indicating the real cost of funds will stay elevated. Notwithstanding the headline coupon (interest) rates, fresh loans may not be available to all and sundry borrowers at those reduced rates.