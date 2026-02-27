Anthropic and the Sword of Damocles

Judging by this week’s headlines, Anthropic PBC has emerged as the poster child of AI, while OpenAI Inc. appears to have momentarily taken a back seat. February has also shown that the AI race is no longer just about model benchmarks but also about capital flows, market perception, and geopolitical risks.

Sample these developments. When Anthropic (Claude Opus 4.6), OpenAI (GPT-5.3-Codex), and Google (Gemini 3.1 Pro) unveiled more capable Agentic AI systems—tools that can autonomously analyse, refactor and execute complex enterprise work flows—investors reacted sharply. And it’s most likely that software and IT stocks with heavy exposure to billable-hour models will continue to see volatility.

The tremors reflect a broader fear that Agentic AI systems can independently plan and execute multi-step coding or operational functions may upend valuation models that assume labour-intensive services.

In this week’s edition of Tech Talk:

How Anthropic’s AI agents continue to unsettle IT stocks

Why Google Gemini may steal the AI show altogether

AI Tool of the Week: Claude AI in Powerpoint

AI Bits & Bytes: Skills, not titles to bring in the monies Nasscom, has consistently argued that AI is augmenting work rather than eliminating it—causing near-term pain, slower hiring, and margin pressure—but leaving the long-term arc of digital transformation intact.

The software lobby projects that India’s IT services industry will grow at 6.1% year-on-year to $315 billion in FY26. There will more jobs too—up 2.3% to 135,000 on a net basis—driven by AI-led IT services and the expanding footprint of India’s roughly 1,700 global capability centres (GCCs).

A slide from Infosys' Investor deck.

Are these growth numbers realistic? Big Tech’s aggressive push into Agentic AI, capable of automating complex, multi-step tasks, hangs like the Sword of Damocles over traditional IT services.

Citrini Research’s latest Substack post rattled markets by highlighting how Generative AI and Agentic AI could pose a structural threat to the offshore labour-arbitrage model over the next two to three years.

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has argued that large portions of traditional IT services could be automated away.

Investor notes now refer to the disruption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies as a “SaaSpocalypse”, where AI-native platforms compress both software economics and the consulting layers that support them. And, Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei has repeatedly warned that Advanced AI could sharply reduce demand for entry-level coders. He has to be taken seriously. Just this month, Anthropic roiled markets: first with new automation plug-ins for handling legal, sales and analytics tasks; then with a code-security tool that identified hundreds of long-undetected vulnerabilities; and, most recently, with claims its models can streamline COBOL code running on legacy systems.

Anthropic’s first blow cost the markets almost $285 billion.

Next, cybersecurity stocks such as CrowdStrike and Okta slid sharply.

On Monday, IBM suffered its steepest one-day fall in over a decade after reports suggested that AI could modernise COBOL-heavy environments—systems deeply embedded in banking and government. In India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. employ thousands tied to mainframe and legacy maintenance. That said, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Between apocalyptic forecasts and industry defensiveness, AI will redraw the economics of IT services. But it won’t do so overnight, and certainly not without friction.

Anthropic boss says AI can surpass humans at ‘almost everything’ Why Google Gemini may steal the AI show Even as investors despair, the partnership between Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI is entering a more complicated phase. OpenAI is expanding enterprise relationships and signalling infrastructure diversification, while Microsoft has also struck a strategic partnership with Anthropic (OpenAI’s rival) even as it continues embedding GPT models deep into Azure and its productivity stack.

That turbulence is already opening up space for Google, which holds roughly a 14% stake in Anthropic, and whose valuation has exceeded $60 billion in recent rounds. It gives Alphabet Inc. financial exposure to the very company unsettling stock-market assumptions. Through DeepMind and its Gemini models, Google competes directly at the frontier. This makes its bet on Anthropic both a hedge and rival.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (left) and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

When we wrote this newsletter, we reported that Pentagon queered the pitch for Anthropic when it threatened to designate the Claude maker as a “supply chain risk” due to the latter’s reluctance to allow use of its models without guardrails.

Anthropic reportedly succumbed to Pentagon’s pressure by weakening its foundational safety principle. “We are releasing the third version of our Responsible Scaling Policy (RSP), the voluntary framework we use to mitigate catastrophic risks from AI systems,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider on its revised security policy. Anthropic says that it was “convinced” that “effective government engagement on AI safety is both necessary and achievable”.

That, of course, raised serious concerns about AI being misused for mass surveillance or to power autonomous weapons, regardless of government assurances. From a business perspective too, a hit to Anthropic’s valuation would affect the paper value of Google’s stake.

However, late Thursday, Anthropic categorically rejected the Pentagon’s ultimatum over military use of its flagship product, Claude AI, despite threats of blacklisting. “These threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement.

“...We have never raised objections to particular military operations nor attempted to limit use of our technology in an ad hoc manner. However, in a narrow set of cases, we believe AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values. Some uses are also simply outside the bounds of what today’s technology can safely and reliably do. Two such use cases have never been included in our contracts with the Department of War, and we believe they should not be included now...”

The two cases are: “Mass domestic surveillance”, and “Fully autonomous weapons”.

Amodei concluded, “It is the Department’s prerogative to select contractors most aligned with their vision. But given the substantial value that Anthropic’s technology provides to our armed forces, we hope they reconsider....”

Implications The confrontation effectively jeopardises Anthropic’s long-standing defence contracts with the government. If the Pentagon designates Anthropic as a “supply chain risk”, the implications could also extend beyond defence contracts. Such a label could limit access to sensitive federal workloads, influence procurement decisions across agencies, and prompt enterprise CIOs to reassess risk exposure. Markets could likely respond swiftly, compressing Anthropic’s valuation and injecting fresh volatility into AI-linked equities.

For Google, the impact would be mixed. A hit to Anthropic’s valuation would affect the paper value of its minority stake. Yet Google Cloud, now a multi-billion-dollar business with improving margins, could benefit if federal or enterprise clients diversify toward multi-cloud strategies rather than deepen dependence on a single Microsoft-OpenAI stack. In an era when AI workloads require hyperscale compute, owning the infras layer may prove more defensible than owning a single model.

Microsoft, conversely, could see near-term gains in government AI contracts if a competitor faces restrictions. But broader national security scrutiny of frontier AI supply chains could also expand regulatory oversight across the sector, tightening compliance demands for all major players.

We will continue to watch this space closely.

AI TOOL OF THE WEEK

by AI&Beyond, with Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙰𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚋𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚠𝚎 𝚏𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝚒𝚜 𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚘𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝．

𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚖 𝚍𝚘𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚝 𝚜𝚘𝚕𝚟𝚎？𝙰𝚜𝚔 𝚊𝚗𝚢 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚝, 𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚝, 𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝚠𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚒𝚛 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚖𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚠𝚎𝚛: 𝚋𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚔𝚜. 𝙽𝚘𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚋𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝚂𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎, 𝚏𝚘𝚗𝚝 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎, 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚏𝚒𝚟𝚎-𝚋𝚞𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚝 𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚊 𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚞𝚊𝚕, 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚝𝚎𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊𝚝 𝟷𝟷 𝙿𝙼 𝚋𝚎𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚊 𝟿 𝙰𝙼 𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚖𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝟹𝟶 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚜; 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝟹 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜． 𝙰𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚜𝚝 𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚝? 𝙴𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚜 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚊 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎．

𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝙿𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚜𝚘𝚕𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜. 𝙸𝚝 𝚜𝚒𝚝𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙿𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝙿𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚋𝚊𝚛 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚖𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛—𝚏𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚜, 𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚜, 𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜—𝚋𝚎𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚢𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐．

𝙷𝚘𝚠 𝚝𝚘 𝚊𝚌𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜: 𝙸𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚕 “𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚋𝚢 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚒𝚌 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝙿𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝” 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚘𝚏𝚝 𝙰𝚙𝚙𝚂𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚌𝚎 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚝𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚎. 𝙰𝚟𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚊𝚋𝚕𝚎 𝚘𝚗 𝙿𝚛𝚘, 𝙼𝚊𝚡, 𝚃𝚎𝚊𝚖, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙴𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚎 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚜．

𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝙿𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙 𝚢𝚘𝚞: 𝙶𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚎 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚜 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚊 𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚞𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗, 𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚎𝚡𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚎𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎.

𝙲𝚘𝚗𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚝 𝚋𝚞𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚝-𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚢 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚋𝚕𝚎 𝚍𝚒𝚊𝚐𝚛𝚊𝚖𝚜, 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚏𝚕𝚘𝚠𝚜, 𝚘𝚛 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚜 - 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚌 𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚜.

𝚁𝚎𝚠𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚊 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚔’𝚜 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚘𝚞𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝙴𝚡𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚎: 𝙰 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚐𝚢 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚊 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚝 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚢 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚘𝚜𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚙 𝚋𝚢 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎’𝚜 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝙿𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚖𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚖-𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚢:

𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎 → 𝙵𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝: 𝚃𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚕𝚘𝚊𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚒𝚛 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚝𝚎𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎, 𝚘𝚙𝚎𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚋𝚊𝚛, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚢𝚙𝚎: “𝙱𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚍 𝚊𝚗 𝟾-𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚝 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚢 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚘𝚜𝚊𝚕 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙸𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚘𝚛—𝚌𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚝 𝚜𝚒𝚣𝚎, 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚜𝚌𝚊𝚙𝚎, 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚢 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚐𝚢, 𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚔𝚜, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗.” 𝙸𝚗 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚜, 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚎𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚜, 𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚜. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚖 𝚒𝚜 𝚐𝚘𝚗𝚎.

𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚖𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚎𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚜 𝚊 𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚍 - 𝚜𝚘 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚊𝚕𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍． 𝚁𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚠𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐: 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚐𝚞𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 (𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚖 → 𝙳𝚊𝚝𝚊 → 𝙸𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 → 𝚁𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗), 𝚜𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚔 𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚎, 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍．

𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚍𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚐𝚞𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 (𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚖 → 𝙳𝚊𝚝𝚊 → 𝙸𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 → 𝚁𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗), 𝚜𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚔 𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚎, 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍． 𝙿𝚒𝚗𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐: 𝚃𝚊𝚛𝚐𝚎𝚝 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚋𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝 — 𝚊 𝚕𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚕 𝚖𝚘𝚜𝚝 𝙰𝙸 𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕𝚜 𝚍𝚘𝚗’𝚝 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚎𝚛. 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚎: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚒𝚜 𝚏𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚍𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚟𝚊𝚕𝚞𝚎 𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚘𝚗 𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚛𝚎𝚕𝚢 𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚒𝚗𝚏𝚕𝚞𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚜.

AI BITS & BYTES

Skills, not titles will drive India’s pay boom: EY India’s compensation landscape is moving decisively from role-based to skill-based pay, according to the EY Future of Pay report. Nearly half of surveyed organisations are adopting skill-linked salary frameworks, with emerging tech talent in AI, Gen AI, machine learning, and engineering commanding premiums of up to 40%.

The report projects overall salary hikes of 9.1% in 2026, led by GCCs at 10.4%, reflecting sustained global demand for specialised digital expertise. Financial Services is expected to see increments of around 10%, followed by e-commerce at 9.9% and lifesciences and pharma at 9.7%.

As AI adoption accelerates, companies are recalibrating pay to reward productivity, applied skills and measurable business impact. Around 50-60% of large firms now use analytics in compensation planning, signalling a clear shift toward data-driven rewards strategies.

AI Tokens: AI in Numbers

The first leak has been attributed to an AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) tool used by digital identity verification provider IDMerit. The company is an AI-powered digital identity verification solutions provider that serves the fintech and financial services sectors by providing real-time verification tools.

The second leak is linked to an Android app named “Video AI Art Generator & Maker”, which has been downloaded more than 500,000 times on Google Play and rated 4.3 stars with over 11,000 reviews.

