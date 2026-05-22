Future of AI: One Technology, Two Visions

Physics and Artificial Intelligence seem to share two defining traits—deep uncertainty and sharply divided opinions. A recent major physics survey of about 1,600 physicists underscored just how unsettled modern cosmology remains. Scientists still disagree on some of the field’s biggest questions—from the nature of dark matter and the meaning of the Big Bang to whether string theory is even the right framework for understanding the universe.

AI is marked by a similar lack of consensus on foundational ideas. What qualifies as reasoning? Is a model that predicts tokens actually “thinking”? Does intelligence require consciousness, or is it simply a matter of function and behaviour?

For instance, Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, means different things to OpenAI, DeepMind, and Meta. “Reasoning models” are celebrated by some as a breakthrough and dismissed by others as sophisticated pattern-matching or stochastic parrots. “Consciousness” in AI is either imminent, impossible, or simply the wrong question, depending on who you ask—a believer, an AI researcher, scientist, or a philosopher.

In this week’s edition of Tech Talk: Meta, LinkedIn lay off hundreds amid AI shift

Google I/O 2026: AI overhaul of Google Search

AI Tool of the Week: Claude for Small Business Broadly speaking, there are two camps. On one side are experts such as Fei-Fei Li (co-founder and CEO of World Labs, also known as the Godmother of AI), Yann LeCun (former Meta Platforms chief scientist and executive chairman of Advanced Machine Intelligence, and also one of the three godfathers of AI along with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio), and Andrew Ng (co-founder and head of Google Brain, former chief scientist at Baidu, and currently co-founder Coursera).

This camp argues that AI still has a long way to go before approaching human-like intelligence, that fears of mass job destruction are overstated, and that AGI remains, at least for now, an overreach.

On the other hand, experts like Geoffrey Hinton (Nobel Laureate), Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO), Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO) and Mustafa Suleyman (Microsoft AI CEO) believe that AGI is just a couple of years away and could fundamentally reshape labour markets and institutions.

In essence, while the first camp sees today’s AI systems as pattern-matching tools still far from robust reasoning and autonomy, the second views current AI as an early form of AGI capable of rapid, exponential improvement.

Five broad AGI assumptions Many debates about AGI quietly assume that machine intelligence and human intelligence are equivalent forms of cognition moving along the same curve. But today’s reasoning models, while extraordinarily capable, may still operate in ways fundamentally different from biological intelligence.

First, human reasoning evolved through survival in the physical world—movement, pain, hunger, social interaction, mortality, sensory grounding. Our intelligence is inseparable from embodiment. AI models, by contrast, are mostly statistical abstractions trained on representations of the world, not direct lived experience of it.

Second, even advanced reasoning models frequently infer from patterns rather than from deeply grounded causal world models. They can simulate causal reasoning impressively, but simulation is not necessarily understanding. A human child may understand physical causality from touching fire once; a model may require millions of examples. The danger is that fluency can masquerade as comprehension. Further, humans know—to some degree—what they don’t know. AI models are structured in such a way that they confabulate with the same fluent confidence—whether they are right or wrong.

Third, large language models can discuss quantum physics, poetry, law and biology within seconds—something no human can do with equal breadth. Yet humans possess continuity of self, durable goals, lived memory, emotional salience and contextual grounding accumulated over years. AI resembles a vast probabilistic map; human intelligence resembles an adaptive organism.

Fourth, AI does not need consciousness, self-awareness, or human-style understanding to outperform humans economically. Calculators surpassed humans in arithmetic without “understanding” mathematics. Aircraft surpassed birds without flapping wings. Similarly, AI may dominate many cognitive tasks without possessing anything resembling human consciousness or general intelligence.

Fifth, the obsession with AGI itself is mostly anthropocentric. Humans often evaluate AI by asking: “Can it think or act like us?” But history suggests superior systems rarely mimic nature exactly. Submarines do not swim like fish; search engines do not remember like humans. AI may evolve into a non-human form of intelligence that is immensely capable yet permanently alien—powerful in areas humans value economically, weak in areas humans intuitively associate with “real intelligence”. Hence, the disagreement between AI experts exists because they are not debating the speed of progress but they are also operating from different definitions of intelligence, different scientific intuitions, and different philosophical priors about what current AI systems actually are. The fact, though, is while today’s AI systems may indeed lack deep human-style understanding, they are becoming economically and strategically transformative at extraordinary speed, which is what makes the debate feel so polarised.

That said, whether AGI arrives in 2027 or 2047, the question is the same: who decides what it optimises for, who owns it, and who bears the cost when it gets things wrong? Society has largely been a spectator in this debate that is arguably one of the most consequential in human history. This need not be the case.

AI TOOL OF THE WEEK By AI&Beyond, with Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

The AI hack we unlock today is: Claude for Small Business

What problem does it solve? Running a small business means wearing every hat at once—chasing invoices, closing the month, planning payroll, launching campaigns. Large enterprises have entire teams for each of these. Small business owners have themselves. Most AI tools have not closed this gap. They work as chat windows—useful for drafting, unhelpful for doing. Claude for Small Business changes the equation. Toggle it inside Claude Cowork, connect the tools you already use, pick a job, and Claude does the work. You approve before anything sends, posts, or pays.

How to access: Download Claude Cowork at claude.com/download and install the Small Business plugin at claude.com/plugins/small-business.

Claude for Small Business can help you:

Kill the Sunday close: Reconcile your books, flag mismatches, write a plain-English P&L, and export a packet straight to your accountant.

Chase invoices without the awkwardness: Surface overdue payments, rank what needs attention, and queue reminders for you to approve before they send.

Run a campaign without an agency: Pull HubSpot performance data, draft the promo strategy, and generate Canva assets in one flow. Example: A boutique retail owner needs to chase overdue invoices, close the month, and launch a summer campaign before the end of the week:

Install first: Download Claude Cowork, install the Small Business plugin from the plugins page, toggle it on, and connect QuickBooks, PayPal, and HubSpot. Takes five minutes, no IT needed.

Chase what’s overdue: Prompt “Rank my overdue invoices and draft reminders for the top three.” Review and approve before anything sends.

Close the month: Prompt “Reconcile my books against PayPal and flag any mismatches.” Claude writes the P&L and exports a close packet for your accountant.

Brief the campaign: Prompt “Find my slowest revenue month and suggest a promo strategy.” Claude pulls HubSpot data and drafts the approach.

Generate the creative: Prompt “Create social and email assets for this promo in Canva.” Brand-ready content, no designer needed.

Approve before it goes live: Claude shows the plan first. You confirm before anything posts, sends, or pays. What makes Claude for Small Business special?

One plugin, fifteen workflows: Finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR, and customer service, from a single toggle install with no coding required.

Works inside tools you already use: QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, Docusign, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365—each connected in one click.

Approval before action, always: Claude shows you the plan and waits for your go-ahead before anything sends, posts, or pays. Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

AI BITS & BYTES ₹ 4.65 crore CloudSEK has uncovered a large illegal IPL betting scam ecosystem targeting cricket fans through more than 1,200 betting domains, AI-generated deepfake endorsements, fake prediction channels, compromised government websites, money mule accounts, and fake loan apps.

The investigation also found that one betting platform backend controlled more than 25 sites and rejected over 9,300 withdrawal requests between May 2025 and May 2026, amounting to an estimated ₹4.65 crore in potential loss.

Meta, LinkedIn let go hundreds of employees Meta Platforms Inc. has started laying off nearly 8,000 employees globally, with workers in Singapore among the first affected. The cuts are part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader restructuring strategy as the company increases AI spending and streamlines operations. LinkedIn, too, has announced job cuts for over 600 employees which will take effect on 13 July. In 2026 so far, 111,173 tech employees have been laid off by 147 tech companies, as per layoffs.fyi.

7 AI scams Indians are falling for in 2026 AI-powered scams are becoming more sophisticated in India, with fraudsters using cloned voices, deepfake videos and realistic phishing emails to target users. From fake HR interviews and “digital arrest” scams to fraudulent AI trading apps, cybercriminals are exploiting trust at scale. Here’s more on this topic.