Microsoft's AI moat isn't just about intelligence

Weekends are usually reserved for unwinding, not for keeping pace with the relentless churn of artificial intelligence. Yet on 12 July, a Sunday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s viral post, The Reverse Information Paradox, became essential weekend reading. Its central argument was both simple and provocative: “In the AI age, the buyer risks giving away knowledge, just in order to use what they bought.”

In other words, enterprises may inadvertently enrich the very AI systems they pay to use by exposing them to their proprietary knowledge.

Nadella argued that this reversal in the flow of information demands a new approach to protecting intellectual property (IP), concluding that companies should be able to harness AI models “without giving up the knowledge that makes them unique”.

One cannot but agree. Traditionally, companies bought software that processed their proprietary data while leaving the software itself largely unchanged. AI upends that relationship. Every prompt, correction, evaluation and workflow can potentially contribute to an organisation’s accumulated expertise.

The scarce asset is no longer merely data, but the institutional knowledge embedded in how a company solves problems. Nadella’s argument is that enterprises must retain ownership of this learning loop instead of allowing it to become part of someone else’s competitive advantage.

Larger implication extends beyond IP Whoever manages an enterprise’s memory, evaluations, governance and agent workflows increasingly becomes the custodian of its institutional knowledge. The strategic battleground, therefore, shifts away from the model itself and towards the platform that orchestrates it.

Last month, it was Nadella himself who said that the global economy’s priority must centre on building a frontier ecosystem rather than a frontier model, to ensure value flows broadly across every company, industry, and country. While this may sound like another executive slogan, it is one more attempt to distinguish Microsoft’s AI strategy from that of OpenAI, Google or Anthropic.

To be sure, the first three years of Generative AI were defined by a race to build the smartest large language model. The next decade, as we argued in last week’s edition, The next AI race won’t be about the smartest model, may be defined by a very different contest: who owns the ecosystem in which every model operates.

That said, this is not the first time Microsoft has reinvented itself around a platform transition. Under Steve Ballmer, Microsoft’s strategy revolved around Windows. The operating system anchored MS Office, developer tools and enterprise software. Then, cloud computing rewrote those rules. Customers wanted Linux, open-source data bases and heterogeneous environments rather than a Windows-centric stack.

Instead of resisting that shift, Nadella embraced it. Microsoft joined the Linux Foundation, open-sourced .NET, acquired GitHub and transformed Azure into a cloud capable of hosting virtually any workload. The company stopped insisting customers use Windows. It simply asked them to use Azure.

Resembles Nvidia’s CUDA approach Instead of persuading enterprises to standardise on GPT or even Microsoft’s own Phi models, the company increasingly wants customers to build inside Azure AI Foundry, GitHub, Copilot Studio, Microsoft Fabric and Entra. Whether underlying intelligence comes from OpenAI, Meta’s Llama, Mistral, DeepSeek or a future model matters less than whether the workflow remains inside Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The reason is simple. Frontier models are beginning to resemble the central processing units (CPUs) of the AI era—indispensable, enormously powerful and constantly improving, yet increasingly treated as components within a much larger computing stack. Few enterprises today choose a cloud provider because of a specific processor. They choose an ecosystem comprising security, databases, developer tools, orchestration, monitoring and support.

Likewise, as AI model performance converges and costs fall, the enduring source of competitive advantage may lie less in the intelligence itself than in the environment surrounding it. Seen thus, Microsoft’s evolving AI strategy bears an intriguing resemblance to Nvidia’s Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) platform for accelerated computing.

CUDA became Nvidia’s enduring moat not because competitors could not build capable graphics processors, but because developers accumulated years of expertise, software libraries, optimisation tools and deployment practices around the CUDA ecosystem. The hardware evolved with every generation. That made switching platforms progressively more expensive.

Microsoft appears to be pursuing a similar outcome in enterprise AI. Its enduring products are unlikely to be individual models. Rather, they are surrounding layers such as identity, security, governance, orchestration, memory, developer tools, evaluation frameworks and enterprise workflows.

The reason: frontier models may become increasingly interchangeable, but the ecosystem that binds those models together may prove harder to replicate. Azure, in other words, is evolving into something closer to an operating system for enterprise intelligence than merely another cloud platform.

Microsoft is not alone Amazon Web Services (AWS) already possesses many of the same ingredients. Bedrock supports multiple foundation models, while AWS provides the compute, storage, security and orchestration required to deploy them at scale. Google’s strategy similarly extends beyond Gemini to encompass Workspace, Vertex AI, Android, Chrome and its developer ecosystem. Nvidia, meanwhile, continues to strengthen the compute layer through CUDA, ensuring that much of the world’s AI software remains optimised for its hardware.

Microsoft wants to become the operating system for Enterprise AI.

Amazon aims to be the utility powering AI applications regardless of the model.

Google seeks to weave intelligence across its consumer and enterprise products.

Nvidia wants every meaningful AI workload to depend on its compute ecosystem. Frontier AI ecosystems The next competitive battle, therefore, is unlikely to be GPT versus Claude versus Gemini. It is more likely to be Azure versus AWS versus Google Cloud versus CUDA.

History suggests this is how technology markets mature. Personal computing produced Windows. The web produced Google. Smartphones created Apple’s App Store. Cloud computing elevated AWS. Each era began with breakthrough products before value migrated to the platforms that connected everything else.

AI may now be reaching that same inflection point. Investors remain captivated by benchmark scores, reasoning capabilities and each successive frontier AI model announcement. Those breakthroughs will continue to matter, but they may ultimately prove to be the least durable source of competitive advantage.

The companies that define the AI economy of the next decade may not be those that build the smartest models. They may be those that become the indispensable ecosystem in which every model, and every enterprise chooses to operate.

Additional Reading: A Framework for Frontier AI and the Dawning of a New Age, by Demis Hassabis.

AI TOOL OF THE WEEK By AI&Beyond, with Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

The AI capability unlocked today is ChatGPT’s new voice mode: GPT-Live

What problem does GPT-Live solve? Anyone who has used voice assistants for real work knows this problem: you could always interrupt ChatGPT mid-answer, but it was not really listening while it talked. If you kept talking through its response, adding a point or correcting yourself, it often lost track of part of what you said. That is why voice mode has felt more like a walkie-talkie than a real conversation.

GPT-Live fixes this with what OpenAI calls a full-duplex architecture, simple version: the AI now listens and talks at the same time, like two people on a phone call, so it keeps up even if you talk right through its answer.

How to access: https://chatgpt.com, voice mode.

GPT-Live can help you: Think out loud: Interrupt, redirect, or add a point mid-answer, and ChatGPT keeps up instead of losing your thread.

Go deep without losing pace: Complex questions get quietly routed to GPT-5.5 in the background while the conversation keeps flowing.

Talk across languages live: Use near real-time voice translation for calls in another language. Example: A sales manager is prepping for a client call in 20 minutes and wants to pressure-test her pitch out loud.

Prompt the content: Say “play a sceptical procurement lead and push back on my pitch” and GPT-Live starts role-playing immediately.

Interrupt naturally: Cut in with “wait, let me rephrase that” , and it stops and listens without losing context.

Request deeper reasoning: Ask “pull recent pricing benchmarks” , and it hands the query to GPT-5.5 while staying in the conversation.

Specify structure: Say “give me three objections, in order of likelihood”.

Switch formats on the fly: Ask it to “summarise this as bullet points” for a visual card.

Export and share: Say “save the objections and my responses” for the chat thread. What makes GPT-Live special? Built for long, real conversations: OpenAI says internal users have run 30-40 minute sessions without the exchange feeling stilted.

Full frontier intelligence, not stripped-down: Complex requests route silently to GPT-5.5, so voice mode keeps its reasoning power.

No paywall on the core upgrade: The full-duplex experience ships free by default, with a more capable version for paid tiers. Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

AI BITS & BYTES

India faces 10x higher AI data policy violations: Netskope

AI adoption in India has accelerated over the past year, with 83% of employees now using AI tools—up from 55% a year ago.

The number of AI applications tracked by Netskope Threat Labs also increased fivefold to more than 1,800.

While ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI application (88%), Anthropic’s Claude has emerged as the second most popular, with adoption surging from 30% to 84%.

The rapid uptake has also heightened data security risks. Indian organisations now experience more than 3,000 AI-related data policy violations each month—more than 10 times the global average of 223.

Unlike globally, where regulated data is most commonly exposed, nearly half (49%) of AI-related policy violations in India involve source code, followed by regulated data (23%), IP (23%), and passwords and API keys (5%).

To curb these risks, organisations are steering employees towards company-managed AI accounts, reducing the use of personal accounts at work from 79% to 41% over the past year.

At the same time, adoption of organisation-managed accounts rose from 30% to 77%, well above the global average of 62%. Meta’s new AI glasses is always on Meta is reportedly working on a new generation of AI-powered smart glasses that could continuously capture what users see and hear throughout the day.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the prototype, internally referred to as “super sensing”, uses the glasses’ cameras and microphones to periodically capture images and audio and gives users the option to later ask Meta AI about what they saw or heard during the day. Reportedly, the glasses would continuously collect audio while taking photos every few seconds.

While the current generation of Meta glasses have an LED indicator that lights up when the wearer is taking photos or videos, the company is reportedly planning to not activate the LED when its new super-sensing features are being used.

Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI In its 41-page complaint, Apple alleged: “At every level, from members of its Technical Staff to its Chief Hardware Officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple’s trade secrets and confidential information.”

One of the key allegations involves former Apple engineer Chang Liu. According to the lawsuit, Liu discovered that he could still access Apple’s internal file servers after joining OpenAI. Apple claims he did not report the issue and instead joked about it in a message to a former colleague.

The legal action marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Apple and OpenAI, which partnered in 2024 to integrate ChatGPT into Apple’s products.

India’s ₹ 1.9 trillion push for electronics manufacturing India has unveiled a new phase of its manufacturing strategy, approving incentive programmes for semiconductors, mobile phones and fertilisers that shift policy focus from simply attracting factories to building domestic technology, brands and value addition.

At the centre of the package is Semicon 2.0, a ₹1.27 trillion programme to help Indian firms design chips, generate patents and develop local research capabilities.

The Union Cabinet also cleared a ₹62,500 crore mobile-phone manufacturing scheme that rewards companies for sourcing more components locally and gives Indian brands additional incentives to invest in product design and R&D.

Under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, the government had approved 12 projects with investments exceeding ₹1.64 trillion.