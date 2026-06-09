The Idea of a Supercomputer on your Desk

Barely two years after Silicon Valley started touting AI PCs as the future of computing, Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have moved on to the next idea of PCs for AI agents.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes these RTX Spark-powered Windows machines will transform the PC from a passive tool into an active digital teammate, capable of understanding instructions and carrying out tasks on a user’s behalf.

The logic is simple. Everyday activities such as word processing, text messaging, web browsing and basic photo or video editing can easily run on conventional operating systems and low-power processors. AI models, however, demand greater computing power, memory and software optimised for AI workloads. That is the future Nvidia is betting on with its new line-up of desktops, laptops and workstations powered by its RTX Spark “superchip”.

Nvidia says the systems can run some of today’s most advanced AI models locally—workloads that would typically require cloud-based computing resources. They are aimed at AI content creation, software development, professional video-editing and high-end gaming, while retaining the portability expected of modern laptops.

The headline specification is 1 petaflop of AI performance. A petaflop equals one quadrillion, or 1,000 trillion, calculations per second.

As AI models grow larger and more sophisticated, they require exponentially more computing power. For perspective, the computers that helped land humans on the moon had less computing power than today’s smartphone. Likewise, petaflop-scale computing was once the preserve of supercomputers used in scientific research, weather forecasting and defence. Nvidia is now attempting to bring that class of AI computing to a laptop.

In this week’s edition of Tech Talk: Anthropic confidentially files for IPO

Sam Altman changes his mind on AI layoffs

AI Tool of the Week: ChatGPT for PowerPoint

AI Lexicon: What is Tokenmaxxing? An Apollo moment for consumers? Speaking at Nvidia GTC Taipei 2026, Huang painted a future in which AI becomes as commonplace as televisions and dishwashers, with AI supercomputers running personal agents in homes and, eventually, powering everything from robots and factories to satellites and telecommunications networks.

It is an ambitious vision, but has gaps to fill. Smartphones transformed computing because they evolved to combine communication, internet connectivity, navigation, photography, entertainment, shopping, and even banking in a single device. But unlike smartphones, which solved obvious consumer problems at the outset, Agentic AI PCs have yet to demonstrate why most people need supercomputers on their desks.

Moreover, the first wave of AI PCs already promised on-device AI through neural processing units, local copilots, image generation, transcription, and productivity features.

The global AI PC market was valued at $109.66 billion in 2025. It is forecast to grow from $131.81 billion in 2026 to $574.36 billion by 2034.

Yet, most users still spend their time in browsers, MS Office apps, streaming services, messaging apps, and games. Very few people are running local 70B-120B parameter models, agent swarms, or autonomous workflow systems.

So an average buyer may reasonably ask: What can an Agentic AI PC do that an AI PC equipped with an NPU, GPU and access to cloud-based AI services cannot?

That is why the most immediate audience for Agentic AI PCs is likely to be developers, researchers, robotics, data scientists, quantitative analysts, advanced creators, AI startups and enterprise teams. Such users already spend significant amounts on cloud computing and can justify investments in powerful local hardware.

Moreover, for them, running large models locally offers lower inference costs, better privacy, reduced cloud dependence, faster experimentation, and the ability to build persistent agents.

Microsoft BUILD: What Satya Nadella said “This idea that the PC evolved from a PC to a Personal AI (Surface RTX Spark Dev Box) (is) really exciting. We are building a new intelligence layer, bringing together the models, context as well as the tools. This model is coupled with live telemetry, so it reflects the real operational state of the grid minute by minute... OpenClaw runs on Windows leveraging MXC... We are introducing Autopilots—autonomous, long-running agents with full enterprise compliance.”

What’s the next big thing? “Majorana 2, which provides qubit mean lifetime of 20 seconds or up to even a minute—essentially a thousand times higher than what we were able to achieve with Majorana 1. It’s about tackling those pressing challenges of people and planet. That’s our North Star for the frontier ecosystem.”

New Microsoft OS At its Build 2026 event, Microsoft also unveiled a new OS called Project Solara. The new OS from the Redmond, Washington-based firm is not based on Windows and instead uses Android to power “agent-first experiences and the new device form factors they enable”.

From ‘Intel inside’ to ‘Nvidia inside’? The launch is not just about a new category of PC. It is also part of a battle over who owns the next computing stack. For more than four decades, personal computing revolved around the central processing unit, or CPU. Intel Corp. became one of the most influential companies in technology because CPU performance was the metric by which computers were judged. Nvidia’s ambitions suggest a different future. If AI workloads become the defining function of computing, then AI performance could become more important than traditional processor performance.

Nvidia gains influence because its expertise lies in AI acceleration. AMD benefits because it competes across both CPUs and GPUs. Qualcomm and ARM-based designs could become increasingly relevant if always-on, energy-efficient AI proves more important than raw processing power.

Intel, meanwhile, faces the uncomfortable prospect of seeing the industry’s centre of gravity move away from the category it has dominated for decades. Seen this way, the battle is not really about Agentic AI PCs. It is no longer about: “Which processor is inside?” but “Where does AI happen?”

“Agentic computing” also represents a shift from app-centric interfaces to outcome-driven interactions. The idea of delegating tasks rather than manually navigating software has obvious appeal. But history suggests that consumers adopt new technologies because they remove friction, not because they introduce impressive capabilities. Agentic computing may well become the next chapter in personal computing, but only if it serves consumer needs.

Twist in the tale There’s another possibility we cannot rule out. Agentic AI may ultimately evolve into a cloud service rather than a hardware category. In that scenario, companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft would run the agents in their data centres, while users access them from relatively simple devices. The shift would mirror earlier transitions in computing, where workloads that once required powerful desktops gradually move to browsers, SaaS applications and cloud infrastructure.

If Agentic AI follows the same path, hardware becomes less important and the differentiation between devices becomes harder—a prospect that would challenge not only Intel, AMD and Qualcomm but Nvidia itself, and the future of Agentic AI PCs.

AI TOOL OF THE WEEK By AI&Beyond, with Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

The AI capability we unlocked today is ChatGPT for PowerPoint.

What problem does it solve? Most professionals have been here: you have the brief, the notes, the data but turning it into a presentation still takes hours. You copy from documents, rewrite bullets, second-guess the flow. The content exists. The deck does not.

ChatGPT for PowerPoint closes that last mile. The add-in lives inside the PowerPoint ribbon. Feed it your source material, tell it what you need, and the deck gets built, rewritten, or restructured without leaving the app.

How to access: https://chatgpt.com/apps/powerpoint/

ChatGPT for PowerPoint can help you: Source to slides: Turn notes, documents, spreadsheets, or an existing deck into a structured, editable presentation with a single prompt.

Story check on demand: Ask ChatGPT where the narrative is weak, what an executive audience might question, or what is missing from structure.

Edit without rebuilding: Add sections, rewrite slides, tighten hierarchy, or make a deck more concise without starting over. Example: A manager needs to turn a 12-page policy document into a 10-slide training deck before a 3:00 pm session. Here is how it plays out:

Upload the source: Attach the policy document directly inside the add-in and prompt: “Turn this into a 10-slide training deck for frontline managers”.

Request structure: Ask it to “Open with a problem slide, then cover the five key changes, and close with a what-to-do-next slide”.

Specify tone: Prompt “Rewrite in plain language, no jargon, suitable for a non-technical audience”.

Add formatting cues: Ask it to “Use bold headers for each slide, keep bullets to three per slide, formal tone throughout”.

Restructure on the fly: If the flow feels off, prompt “Move the policy change slides before the context slide” , and it rebuilds accordingly.

Review before sending: Use the narrative review feature to ask “What will an executive audience push back on in this deck” before the session. What makes ChatGPT for PowerPoint special? Lives inside PowerPoint: Unlike most AI presentation tools, this is not a separate app or export step. It works inside the ribbon on your existing deck.

Source material breadth: It accepts presentations, documents, spread sheets, images, and text files as inputs, making it genuinely flexible for real work situations.

Free in beta, across all plans: Available globally to every ChatGPT tier right now, with no extra cost during the beta period. Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

AI BITS & BYTES Anthropic takes first step toward IPO Anthropic PBC has confidentially filed draft paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering, taking the first formal step toward a listing. The company has not disclosed how many shares it plans to sell or at what price.

The filing came days after the Claude maker announced a $65 billion Series H funding round led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, valuing the company at $965 billion. Anthropic also said that its annualised revenue run rate crossed $47 billion in early May, underscoring the rapid growth of the AI industry.

For comparison, OpenAI’s most recent funding round closed on 31 March with $122 billion in committed capital at an $852 billion post-money valuation. At the time, the ChatGPT maker said it was generating roughly $2 billion in monthly revenue, equivalent to an annualised run rate of about $24 billion. Read more.

Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.8 Anthropic has introduced Claude Opus 4.8, with improvements across benchmarks to become a more effective collaborator. It’s available today for the same price. The table below shows how Opus 4.8 compares to its predecessor and other models on tests of coding, agentic skills, reasoning, and practical knowledge work tasks.

India gets access to Claude Mythos Anthropic is finally expanding access to its powerful Mythos AI model via Project Glasswing. In a blogpost on Tuesday, the company announced that it will be bringing Mythos to 150 additional organisations across 15 countries, including India. Other nations include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Japan, and South Korea. Read more.

AI LEXICON | What is Tokenmaxxing? It is the idea that employees should use AI as much as possible, often treating the number of AI tokens consumed—the units of text processed by AI models—as a sign of productivity. In some companies, workers are encouraged to run more prompts, generate more code, or use AI in more tasks, on assumption that greater AI adoption will naturally lead to better performance.

The term is analogous to earlier tech-era obsessions with metrics such as website clicks, app downloads, or social-media likes: what gets measured starts driving behaviour.

The term is making news because a growing number of executives and analysts are questioning whether high AI usage actually translates into meaningful business results. Critics argue that tokenmaxxing risks turning AI consumption into a vanity metric, encouraging people to optimise for activity rather than outcomes.

For example, a programmer may generate hundreds of lines of AI-written code for a task that requires only a few dozen, or an employee may produce lengthy AI-generated reports and presentations that add little value.