The role of humans in an AI world

AI systems today can finish in minutes what would take humans months. That’s not just acceleration but a shift toward capabilities that could surpass even the smartest humans, with or without AI assistance. Some call this “super-intelligence”.

This month, two reports—one from OpenAI and another from the Center for Humane Technology (CHT)—outline how to keep humans from being sidelined in this speedy race by meaningfully keeping them in the loop.

In today’s edition of Mint Tech Talk: OpenAI’s blueprint for sharing AI dividends

Some hard truths about AI’s race

Google Gemma 4’s open challenge

AI Tool of the Week: Google Vids

Anthropic’s Mythos, Glasswing and Meta Muse In its exploratory proposal titled Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age, OpenAI Inc. outlines a social blueprint built on two pillars—an open economy and a resilient society—designed to distribute gains while containing risks.

Key Highlights A Public Wealth Fund: To counter extreme concentration of wealth, OpenAI proposes a fund giving every citizen a direct stake in AI-driven growth, seeded by long-term assets from AI firms and adopters.

To counter extreme concentration of wealth, OpenAI proposes a fund giving every citizen a direct stake in AI-driven growth, seeded by long-term assets from AI firms and adopters. Tax on automated labour (read, robots too): As AI erodes labour income, the tax base must shift toward capital—via higher capital gains, corporate taxes, and potentially levies on automated labour.

As AI erodes labour income, the tax base must shift toward capital—via higher capital gains, corporate taxes, and potentially levies on automated labour. Four-day week: Productivity gains should translate into time. Incentivised 32-hour workweek pilots would maintain pay while converting efficiency into predictable “time dividends”.

Productivity gains should translate into time. Incentivised 32-hour workweek pilots would maintain pay while converting efficiency into predictable “time dividends”. Right to AI: AI access should function like a public utility. Affordable foundational models, paired with “startup-in-a-box” support, can enable broader participation beyond tech giants.

AI access should function like a public utility. Affordable foundational models, paired with “startup-in-a-box” support, can enable broader participation beyond tech giants. AI Trust Stack: A framework for trust in AI outputs, combining verifiable provenance with privacy-preserving audits, built on the principle that safety must scale with capability.

A framework for trust in AI outputs, combining verifiable provenance with privacy-preserving audits, built on the principle that safety must scale with capability. Playbook for AI models: For systems that can’t be recalled, OpenAI proposes downstream response strategies, akin to public health playbooks, coordinated globally to manage high-risk scenarios.

View full Image View full Image Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is signalling that this is just the beginning of a far steeper curve. (Mint)

Some hard truths about AI’s race, and how to fix it Every technological leap carries twin narratives—utopia and collapse. AI breaks that pattern. Its speed and scale have outpaced both institutions and human instincts. What the CHT calls the “fuel of inevitability”—build it before rivals do—now drives the system. In this race, safety becomes a sidelined cost.

Fixing this isn’t about optimism; it requires rewiring incentives. Here are the seven principles for how AI should be built and governed, according to CHT’s AI roadmap.

View full Image View full Image AI Roadmap

In the near-future, AI Copilots will be free By 2028, more than half of enterprises will stop paying for Assistive AI like copilots and smart advisors. They will, instead, back platforms that commit to delivering workflow outcomes, according to a new Gartner report. This marks a fundamental shift with humans moving from doing work inside procedural software to supervising intelligent systems that execute on their behalf.

View full Image View full Image Gartner report

The first wave of disruption will hit approval-heavy, time-sensitive workflows, where AI can compress decision latency and shift authority to policy-bound agents, Gartner notes. Over time, execution will move out of traditional interfaces into platforms that control enterprise context and can safely delegate work.

Human roles won’t disappear, but evolve into “agent stewards”, overseeing outcomes rather than performing tasks, according to the Gartner note.

By 2030, Gartner predicts companies that bolt AI onto legacy applications, rather than rebuilding for agentic execution, could see margins shrink by up to 80%.

Gemma 4’s Open Challenge Gemma 4, positioned as Google’s most capable open model family so far, can process images, video, and even audio in some variants, and its context windows of up to 256K tokens can handle large documents or entire code repositories in a single prompt. Further, its training across more than 140 languages allows developers to build more inclusive, globally relevant applications, according to a Google blog.

Gemma, launched in four sizes—Effective 2B (E2B), Effective 4B (E4B), 26B Mixture of Experts (MoE) and 31B Dense—also enables high-quality offline code generation, effectively turning local machines and smartphones into AI coding assistants. It complements Google’s Gemini models, “giving developers the industry’s most powerful combination of both open and proprietary tools”.

That said, while Gemma’s multimodal model (it was just text-to-text when the first version was released in February 2024) may be pitted against closed models like Claude Code or OpenAI’s Codex, its real competition is from the fast-rising cohort of open-weight challengers, including DeepSeek, Qwen and Mistral.

China’s DeepSeek has already emerged as a favourite among developers for its strong reasoning and coding capabilities. Qwen pairs solid performance with deep integration into Alibaba’s enterprise ecosystem, while Mistral has built a reputation for efficiency and tight, developer-friendly application programming interfaces (APIs).

View full Image View full Image Google

Other than performance, Gemma is also trying to differentiate on deployment. Unlike many rivals, it is aggressively optimised for on-device, low-resource environments. It is small, open-weight, and designed to run locally on laptops and smartphones. In markets like India, where connectivity, cost, and data sovereignty matter, this is a good advantage.

AI TOOL OF THE WEEK By AI&Beyond, with Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙰𝙸 𝚏𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎/𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕 𝚠𝚎 𝚞𝚗𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚢: 𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜

𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚍𝚘𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚝 𝚜𝚘𝚕𝚟𝚎? 𝙴𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚊𝚗𝚒s𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚕𝚍 𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘, 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚗 𝚍𝚘𝚗’𝚝. 𝚂𝚊𝚏𝚎𝚝𝚢 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚐𝚎𝚝 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝙳𝙵𝚜. 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜 𝚐𝚘 𝚞𝚗𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚎𝚖𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜. 𝙾𝚗𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚜 𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚍𝚒𝚏𝚏𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚕𝚢 𝚋𝚢 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚛. 𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚏𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚜𝚕𝚘𝚠, 𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚟𝚎, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚋𝚎𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚔𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚜𝚎𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚖𝚘𝚜𝚝 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚜．

𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙𝚜 𝚌𝚕𝚘𝚜𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚐𝚊𝚙 𝚋𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚝 𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚗 𝚎𝚡𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚊 𝚏𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝-𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘. 𝚈𝚘𝚞 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚊 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚝, 𝚞𝚜𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝙳𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚜𝚞𝚌𝚑 𝚊𝚜 𝚊 𝙿𝙳𝙵, 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚏, 𝚘𝚛 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚔, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍, 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚝 𝚜𝚞𝚐𝚐𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜, 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚌𝚔 𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚊, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚟𝚘𝚒𝚌𝚎𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚞𝚕𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚊 𝚖𝚞𝚌𝚑 𝚏𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊 𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚖.

𝙷𝚘𝚠 𝚝𝚘 𝚊𝚌𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜: 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚜.𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎.𝚌𝚘𝚖 (𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚕𝚞𝚍𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝙱𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙴𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚎 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚜)

𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙 𝚢𝚘𝚞:

𝚃𝚞𝚛𝚗 𝚍𝚘𝚌𝚞𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚜: 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚊 𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚢, 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚊𝚕, 𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚏 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑．

𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚊 𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚢, 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚊𝚕, 𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚏 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑． 𝚂𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚊 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚠: 𝙲𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚙 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜, 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜, 𝚘𝚛 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚜 𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚝𝚜, 𝚟𝚘𝚒𝚌𝚎𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚌𝚔 𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚞𝚊𝚕𝚜.

𝙲𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚙 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜, 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜, 𝚘𝚛 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚜 𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚝𝚜, 𝚟𝚘𝚒𝚌𝚎𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚌𝚔 𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚞𝚊𝚕𝚜. 𝙲𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚍𝚎𝚎𝚙 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚜𝚔𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚜: 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝, 𝚠𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚜𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚠． 𝙴𝚡𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚎: 𝙰 𝚛𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝙷𝚁 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍 𝚊𝚝 𝚊 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚏𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚢 𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚊 𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚜𝚊𝚏𝚎𝚝𝚢 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚘𝚌𝚘𝚕 𝚊𝚌𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝟷𝟸 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝟸,𝟶𝟶𝟶 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚜. 𝙲𝚘𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚗-𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 𝚜𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚊𝚌𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝚜𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚜 𝚠𝚘𝚞𝚕𝚍 𝚝𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚜. 𝙰 𝚝𝚎𝚡𝚝 𝚌𝚒𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚊𝚛 𝚐𝚎𝚝𝚜 𝚒𝚐𝚗𝚘𝚛𝚎𝚍. 𝙰 𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚛-𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚎𝚍 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚠𝚘𝚞𝚕𝚍 𝚝𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘 𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚐.

𝙸𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚍, 𝚜𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚜 𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜, 𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚜𝚊𝚏𝚎𝚝𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚊𝚕 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙳𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚎, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚢𝚙𝚎𝚜:

“𝙲𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊 six-𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚏𝚎𝚝𝚢 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚏𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚛 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚜. 𝙲𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝙿𝙿𝙴 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚘𝚌𝚘𝚕, 𝚎𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚙𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚜, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚎𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚢 𝚎𝚜𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚜. 𝚃𝚘𝚗𝚎: 𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚘𝚞𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚛.”

𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜 𝚊 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚝 𝚜𝚞𝚐𝚐𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜. 𝚂𝚑𝚎 𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚜 𝚊 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚘 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚋𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚢, 𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚠𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚗𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚒s𝚎𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚎 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚖𝚞𝚌𝚑 𝚏𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚗 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗.

𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚕𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚜 𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕? 𝙳𝚘𝚌𝚞𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝-𝚊𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐: 𝚄𝚜𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙳𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚝．

𝙰𝚕𝚕-𝚒𝚗-𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚏𝚕𝚘𝚠: 𝚂𝚌𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚝, 𝚟𝚘𝚒𝚌𝚎𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛, 𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚊 𝚜𝚞𝚐𝚐𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚎𝚗 𝚒𝚗 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕.

𝙱𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚜: 𝙱𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚜𝚞𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚘𝚗𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚗 𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚍 𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘-𝚜𝚝𝚢𝚕𝚎 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚜. 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚎: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚒𝚜 𝚏𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚍𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚟𝚊𝚕𝚞𝚎 𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚘𝚗 𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚛𝚎𝚕𝚢 𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚒𝚗𝚏𝚕𝚞𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘𝚕 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚜.

AI BITS & BYTES

The New Yorker’s damning portrait of Altman On 6 April, The New Yorker published a sweeping investigation into Sam Altman, built on more than 100 interviews, unpublished memos from former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and private notes from Dario Amodei. The report alleges a long-running pattern of deception at OpenAI, stretching across Altman’s career.

The account traces tensions back to his early startup Loopt, through clashes with partners at Y Combinator, and culminating in the recent OpenAI boardroom drama. You can read the New Yorker article here.

Central to the piece are Sutskever’s memos—compiled from 70 pages of Slack texts and HR documents—which claim that Altman misrepresented safety protocols to the board. Sutskever stepped down from the board in May 2024 after months of internal strain. Amodei’s long-kept private notes reportedly echo those concerns, distilling them into a blunt assessment: “The problem with OpenAI is Sam himself.”

The personal rift remains visible. At the recent India AI Impact Summit, the two were even prompted onstage to hold hands, a gesture they pointedly declined.

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Anthropic’s Mythos, Glasswing and Meta Muse Last week, we asked: What’s the mystery around Claude Mythos—Anthropic PBC’s latest AI model has been making waves on social media even before its official launch. Codenamed “Claude Mythos”, the model was accidentally revealed after descriptions of the model were stored in a publicly accessible data cache.

This week, Anthropic announced ‘Project Glasswing‘—its joint initiative with partners including Amazon Web Services, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia—to secure critical software using its unreleased AI model, Claude Mythos Preview. This model, claims Anthropic, can outperform most humans in finding and exploiting vulnerabilities. The project aims to deploy this capability defensively such as scanning systems, fixing flaws, and strengthening open-source infrastructure, before such tools spread to malicious actors.

Meanwhile, Meta has released Muse Spark—the first in the Muse family of models developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It is a multimodal reasoning model with support for tool-use, visual chain of thought, and multi-agent orchestration.

Muse Spark “is the first product of a ground-up overhaul of our AI efforts”, Meta says. A Contemplating mode allows Muse Spark “to compete with the extreme reasoning modes of frontier models such as Gemini Deep Think and GPT Pro”.

Intel + Terafab Intel announced its partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla on the Terafab project to build semiconductors. Musk launched Terafab last month, calling it the “most epic chip-building exercise in history”.

Terafab, claims Musk, is the only facility in the world to have the entire chip-making lifecycle under one roof, including memory, packaging, testing, and manufacturing of lithography masks. Read more.