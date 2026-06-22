What FIFA World Cup tells us about being human in the age of AI

Thousands of fans have travelled across continents to support their national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Millions more are glued to screens of all shapes and sizes, watching 22 players chase a ball across a field.

The tournament’s global appeal has turned sport into a formidable economic force. The FIFA World Cup, the world’s most-watched sporting event, could generate more than $40 billion in global GDP, according to the World Economic Forum. In its January report, Sports for People and Planet, produced with Oliver Wyman, WEF estimated that the global sports industry could grow into an $8.8 trillion economy by 2050.

Yet, even as billions follow the World Cup, advances in AI are producing humanoid robots capable of tasks once considered uniquely human—from running races and playing table tennis to kicking a football. In laboratories and testing grounds from Beijing to the US, intelligent machines are competing in driverless racing leagues and robot tournaments such as RoboCup and the World Robot Olympiad.

In this week’s edition of Tech Talk: AI tool of the week: ZoomMate

Who gets to use frontier AI?

ChatGPT cedes ground to Claude, Gemini AI in Sports AI has long outperformed humans in Chess and Go, games once regarded as the ultimate tests of intellect. But while computers excel at solving math problems or optimising routes, they continue to struggle with physical tasks that humans perform effortlessly, from picking up a cup to making a chapati. This gap between what humans find easy and machines find difficult is known as Moravec’s Paradox.

Football offers a vivid example. Even a child can kick and dribble a ball with ease. For a robot, however, the same action requires a complex sequence of calculations and movements. It must locate the ball, move into position, maintain balance on one leg and coordinate the other to strike with the required force and accuracy. Replicating a footballer’s abilities in a humanoid robot demands the seamless integration of perception, locomotion, balance and motor control.

Hyundai Motor Atlas performing a ‘Ghost Rabona’. This month, Hyundai Motor Co. and Boston Dynamics showcased these capabilities through football drills performed by Atlas, including “Ghost Rabona”—a feint followed by a cross-legged kick. Researchers first captured the movements of professional players using optical motion-capture systems and adapted them to Atlas through a process called retargeting, which translates human actions to the robot’s body geometry and joint constraints.

Atlas then refined these skills using reinforcement learning in large-scale simulations running on cloud GPUs, practising thousands of times in parallel before the resulting control policies were deployed on the physical robot.

Such demonstrations are becoming increasingly common.

China’s investment in humanoid robotics has produced robots that run races and participate in sporting events, while robot combat competitions and autonomous racing leagues have found audiences of their own.

The RoboCup initiative, launched in the late 1990s, aims to develop a team of fully autonomous humanoid robots capable of defeating the reigning FIFA World Cup champions by 2050. Even robot competitions increasingly mirror human sporting traditions, complete with national teams, medals and cheering spectators. Yet, as machines become more capable, the appeal of human competition remains undiminished, with the FIFA World Cup being a case in point.

Human vs AI in Sports If the games we play were simply a quest to identify the fastest, strongest or most efficient performer, many of its defining traditions would make little sense. Formula One would become a competition among autonomous vehicles. Olympic sprinting would embrace exoskeletons and performance-enhancing technologies. Football teams would be free to engineer athletes biologically in pursuit of victory.

But sport has never worked that way. When IBM’s Deep Blue defeated Garry Kasparov in 1997, many predicted the decline of chess. Instead, the game endured. Likewise, AlphaGo’s victory over Lee Sedol transformed Go without diminishing the appeal of human competition. In both cases, people continued to value human achievement within human constraints.

Sport is not merely about maximising performance. It is about defining the conditions under which achievement acquires meaning. The 100-metre sprint is compelling not because it reveals the fastest possible movement on Earth—a cheetah would comfortably outrun Usain Bolt—but because it shows what a human being can accomplish within agreed rules and constraints.

Football captivates audiences for much the same reason. It showcases not only physical skill but also strategic intelligence, teamwork, resilience and the ability to perform under pressure. Fans are drawn not simply to the outcome, but to the human drama behind it. That is why moments such as Lionel Messi’s hattrick for Argentina at the World Cup resonate so deeply—they represent the limits and possibilities of human performance, not the optimisation of a machine.

While we may agree or disagree with these rankings, behind every human champion lies years of training and an ecosystem of coaches, analysts and support staff. Robotic competitions, in contrast, are mostly about engineering ingenuity and tech progress. Their protagonists are often the scientists and programmers behind the machines. A robot missing a decisive penalty is a technical failure; a human missing one can become tragedy, redemption or national folklore.

Machines may eventually surpass humans in sport. Yet the World Cup is unlikely to lose its appeal. Robot competitions may show how far technology has advanced. Human sport reveals who we are—and what we can become.

Controlling Intelligence: Who gets to use Frontier AI? Four years ago, US chip export controls sought to deny the likes of China the means to build advanced AI systems. Last week’s curbs placed by the Trump administration on access to Anthropic’s frontier models Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by foreign nationals, including researchers at American labs, suggests that AI models themselves are now being treated as strategic assets.

If the first phase of US policy intervention in the AI race was about control of the chips that power AI, the next stage is about controlling who gets to use that intelligence. The contest, in other words, is moving up the stack—from chips to infrastructure, and now to AI itself.

Further, if comparable systems from OpenAI, Meta and Google remain unaffected, US policymakers will be asked to explain why. Without such clarity, legitimate AI safety precautions would be hard to disentangle from industrial policy and geopolitics.

That said, a precedent has been set. Countries can no longer assume that access to frontier intelligence will remain frictionless or politically neutral. This strengthens the case for sovereign AI ecosystems that encompass compute infrastructure, local datasets and foundational models. You may read the full piece here.

AI TOOL OF THE WEEK By AI&Beyond, with Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

The AI capability unlocked today is ZoomMate

What problem does ZoomMate solve? The product is designed to tackle a common workplace problem: meetings often end with decisions being made, but the follow-through is left to employees. Action items have to be manually logged, tickets created, customer records updated and follow-up emails drafted, creating delays between decisions and execution.

ZoomMate aims to close that gap. Operating within live Zoom calls, it listens to discussions as they unfold and can trigger follow-up actions on connected enterprise platforms, including Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, Workday, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

Rather than simply generating summaries or meeting notes, ZoomMate is designed to carry out tasks based on decisions made during the meeting.

How to access: Available in Zoom’s paid plan as an add-on.

ZoomMate can help you: Close the loop instantly: Connect what was decided in the meeting directly to the tools where work happens, with no manual handoff.

Surface context mid-call: Search across Zoom, connected apps, and the web during a live meeting to pull up the right account, ticket, or policy in real time.

Turn talk into deliverables: Generate polished proposals, presentations, and summaries directly from the conversation, without copy-pasting a single word. Example: A sales director wraps up a high-stakes client renewal call with three action items and no time to waste. Here is how ZoomMate handles it:

Pull context mid-call: Ask ZoomMate to surface the Salesforce account record during the conversation: “Show me the renewal history and last three interactions for this account.”

Log the meeting: After the call, prompt “Write a meeting summary and log it to Salesforce under this account.”

Update the pipeline: Instruct it to “Move the opportunity to Proposal Sent and set a follow-up task for Friday.”

Draft the proposal: Ask it to “Draft a one-page renewal proposal based on what was discussed.”

Notify the team: Add “Post a Slack update to the account team channel with the key outcomes.”

Export the deliverable: “Send the proposal draft to my Gmail as a Word document.” What makes ZoomMate special? Action, not just insight: Most AI meeting tools summarise; ZoomMate executes—it updates CRMs, closes tickets, and drafts outputs without you switching apps.

Works where decisions happen: It is embedded inside the live meeting, not a post-call bolt-on, so the action starts the moment a decision is made.

Broad enterprise stack coverage: Native connections to Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, Workday, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace mean it fits most enterprise workflows out of the box. Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

AI BITS & BYTES

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ChatGPT’s market share falls below 50% for first time Anthropic's Claude earns an average of $2.76 per user, 1.5 times what ChatGPT generates, and converts a higher share of its iOS base into paying subscribers, according to new Sensor Tower data, as OpenAI's grip on AI application market weakens significantly. Read more.