Why AI may never outsmart an exam paper leak

For millions of Indian students, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the culmination of years of relentless preparation. Every paper leak is therefore more than an administrative failure—it is a breach of trust.

Against that backdrop, the government’s decision to appoint a high-powered task force, chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend technology-driven reforms is a welcome step. Coming after the public outrage and protests triggered by the May 2026 NEET paper leak, the panel reflects a recognition that India’s examination system can no longer rely on incremental fixes.

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As the architect of Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric identity system, and the driving force behind the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), few are better placed than Nilekani to rethink how the country conducts high-stakes examinations.

Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder at Infosys and architect of Aadhaar and UPI. In this edition of Mint Tech Talk: AI is not plotting. Its ingenuity may be the problem.

Your Claude AI chats could be showing up on Google

Sam Altman says AI is now at “singularity” stage India’s transition to computer-based testing has, in fact, been underway for more than a decade. The shift began in earnest in 2009 when Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management moved online. JEE Main introduced a computer-based option in 2013 before transitioning fully to digital, and was followed by JEE Advanced, GATE, CMAT, CUET, NIMCET, BITSAT and several state and private university entrance examinations.

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Yet, NEET-UG—India’s largest entrance examination—remained a conspicuous exception. The reason was not a lack of technology. It was the sheer complexity of applying it to an examination taken by more than 2.2 million candidates.

The logistical challenges are formidable. A nationwide CBT would require massive computer infrastructure, while the examination’s multilingual format demands that scientific and medical questions be translated into multiple Indian languages without altering their meaning or level of difficulty. Policymakers also worried that students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, with less access to computers, could be disadvantaged—even as many such candidates successfully adapted to computer-based JEE examinations.

The 2026 NEET paper leak fundamentally changed that calculus. The risks inherent in a paper-based examination—including leakage, theft and manipulation—became harder to defend than the challenges of a digital transition. NEET-UG is now set to join India’s growing list of computer-based entrance examinations next year.

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Online testing is not a global norm The US was among the late adopters of computer-based admissions testing. The SAT went fully digital for international students in 2023 and for US students a year later, while the ACT has also been expanding digital testing.

China’s Gaokao, taken by nearly 13 million students, remains overwhelmingly a written examination, despite China’s far more advanced digital infrastructure. The reason is similar to India’s original hesitation: the examination is too consequential and too large to risk a disruptive transition. China has, however, introduced computer-based testing in select subjects and regions.

The UK is also proceeding cautiously. Most General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) and A-levels remain pen-and-paper examinations, although regulators are exploring a controlled expansion of online assessment. Concerns about unequal access to technology and maintaining parity between paper and digital versions remain central. Weighing the trade-offs The strongest case for computer-based testing is not that it can eliminate exam fraud. It is that, if designed well, it can make the system more auditable, more resilient and ultimately easier to secure. That, however, demands far more than replacing paper with screens. It requires offline fallbacks, redundant power and connectivity, independent audit trails, disaster-recovery systems, secure devices and robust contingency plans for retesting affected candidates.

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CBT can remove some of the biggest vulnerabilities of paper exams, particularly the physical theft or leakage of question papers. But it also creates an entirely different set of risks. A server or testing-platform failure can prevent thousands of candidates from logging in or completing an examination, potentially undermining confidence in the process just as severely.

A police officer passes by a poster during a protest staged by Youth Congress members over NEET paper leak, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on 21 May. (PTI) India has already encountered some of those challenges. CUET-UG, for instance, has faced disruptions linked to technical and server issues, while power cuts, faulty generators, UPS failures and local network outages have affected testing centres, particularly in parts of the country where infrastructure remains uneven.

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Software failures can be just as disruptive. During the March 2025 SAT, an incorrectly configured security setting in the Bluebook application triggered an automatic time-out glitch that prematurely submitted the tests of thousands of candidates, illustrating how even mature digital testing systems remain vulnerable to technical errors.

Connectivity failures can interrupt authentication or answer submission, while the hardware problems, including a frozen computer, faulty keyboard or crashed application, can cost candidates valuable time.

The attack surface is also much larger. Hackers could target question banks, exam platforms, administrator accounts or testing-centre networks, while denial-of-service attacks could potentially disrupt examinations at scale.

Online exams also raise concerns about AI-assisted cheating and unequal familiarity with screens and devices.

Paper leaks not just an India feature To be sure, many such paper-leak incidents globally go unreported. Documented cases span multiple countries and exam types.

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In the US, reports surfaced in 2025 that China may have hacked LSAT questions and used proxy test-takers, prompting LSAC to end remote testing in favour of in-person centres from August 2026.

In the UK, hackers stole national exam papers from boards including AQA, OCR, and Pearson Edexcel in 2023, then selling them online to students.

In India, CBI alleged that during the 2021 JEE Mains, a foreign national tampered with exam software and helped hack candidates’ computers during testing.

The Rajasthan Police had uncovered a racket where candidates’ computers at a recruitment exam centre were remotely operated by experts elsewhere, letting the candidate merely sit in front of the screen.

Bihar’s 2024 health officer recruitment exam was cancelled after officials found it had been sabotaged using proxy servers and remote-view software, leading to 37 arrests. These incidents share common roots including weak security at exam centres, insider collusion (IT staff, centre owners), high financial stakes for professional exams, and vulnerabilities inherent to remote or outsourced testing formats, which is why several bodies have since shifted back toward tightly controlled in-person testing.

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AI as an assistant The same AI that is reshaping education and reducing reliance on human labour is also emerging as a critical safeguard for computer-based examinations, detecting sophisticated forms of cheating beyond the reach of human invigilators at scale.

Major international tests use facial authentication and recognition, gaze and head-movement analysis, browser monitoring, object detection and behavioural analysis to flag impersonation, smartphone use, unauthorised software and suspicious patterns. AI can also analyse vast amounts of CCTV and examination data, identifying unusual movements or possible coordination for human investigators to review.

India is moving in the same direction. The National Testing Agency has said it uses AI tools to match candidates’ live photographs with their admit-card images, detect suspicious activity and analyse CCTV footage. Aadhaar-based facial authentication was piloted for NEET-UG 2025, while the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) subsequently piloted AI-enabled facial authentication for NDA and CDS examinations. The aim is to make identity verification faster and harder to manipulate.