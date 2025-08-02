Truth be told, this was my first time covering layoffs of this scale, and boy, was it intense! Industry executives say the last time TCS did such an exercise was in 2014-15, when Ajoy Mukherjee, then HR head, announced plans to let go of 25,000 people. I was in the 10th grade back then, and had no clue about what a ‘layoff’ meant. And here I was, trying to keep a calm head while segregating the news from the noise, and while listening to heartbreaking stories of anxiety about livelihoods.