The Beat Report | Three suitcases, a new newsroom and a city without a pause button

In The Beat Report, Mint's journalists bring you unique perspectives on their beats, breaking down new trends and developments, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their reporting.
In The Beat Report, Mint's journalists bring you unique perspectives on their beats, breaking down new trends and developments, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their reporting.
Moving to Mumbai seemed, at first, like a logistical exercise: pack things, find a house, learn the routes, join the office.
Moving to Mumbai seemed, at first, like a logistical exercise: pack things, find a house, learn the routes, join the office.
The city has a peculiar way of making you feel both late and exactly on time. You can spend 40 minutes getting somewhere that is supposedly 15 minutes away, only to be caught off guard by an unfamiliar skyline and the realization that this is no longer a visit.
I left Kolkata after a year and a half of juggling a master’s degree with an evening job at a news desk, carrying what I had managed to compress my life into: exactly three suitcases. Nearly two months of interviews and anticipation preceded the week-long exercise of packing, moving, house-hunting and settling in. Despite all the uncertainties, I had one reassuring constant: the beat in question, creator economy.
Had it not been for the beat, I might have been more intimidated by reporting for a business paper. But for someone my age (I’m 22), and as deeply immersed in the ‘virtual world’ as I am, creator economy did not feel like unfamiliar terrain.
Too online to miss
On our first day, while my family and I did the quintessential Mumbai rounds, visiting the Gateway of India and walking along the road with the sea on one side and the Taj Palace on the other, I found myself admiring neither.
Instead, I found myself drawn to the glowing Vijay Sales banners lining the road: bold black text on white, as minimal as advertising gets. They reminded me of a hilarious bit in Biswa Kalyan Rath’s stand-up special poking fun at the brand’s low-effort creative in a crowded advertising landscape. The joke came full circle when Vijay Sales eventually hired him for a campaign.
Perhaps that is what 10-plus hours of screen time a day does: it gives you an oddly specific vocabulary for noticing the world around you. For the first time, I felt quite good about having acquired it.
But noticing things is very different from reporting them. My first week here made that distinction clear. While an onlooker notices what stands out, a reporter has to ask who is behind it, whom it affects and what it could change.
Behind the byline
My first byline came out on the 11th day of work. It brought together two emerging facets of the creator economy.
The first was how creator databases and AI tools are reshaping influencer-hiring metrics, shifting the focus from audience size and ‘reach’ towards engagement. The second was how that shift is creating more room for nano and micro creators, particularly from non-metros, whose smaller, niche viewership can offer greater audience connect.
The byline, however, was only the visible aspect of the drill. Behind it was networking, chasing responses, putting together perspectives and, occasionally, discovering reporting gaps in a draft I had privately convinced myself was terrific.
What looked neat on the page had involved several rounds of conversations, follow-ups and rethinking, making the piece less like the story I had imagined and more like the story it needed to be.
That, perhaps, was my first real lesson in the new newsroom: a story rarely ends up looking exactly like the one you started reporting.
A few quiet hours
The piece came out on a Friday, and when a colleague asked about my weekend plans, I had plenty in mind. Instead, I allowed myself a few hours of indulgence.
I spent them listening to my Coke Studio playlist, working through three and a half cups of coffee and staring at the view from the house I had got extremely lucky with. Work was already piling up, but for those few hours, I let myself do nothing about it.
That evening, after an hour of brisk walking, I found myself at a Ganpati pandal, taking in the city during perhaps its most important time of the year.
I could not help but compare it with Durga Puja back home.
During ‘pujo’, the whole of Kolkata seems to take a breather. It lights up, slows down and, for a few days, allows the festival to become the only thing that matters.
In Mumbai, even Ganpati seemed to exist alongside everything else.
No time to lyadh
That is the thing about Mumbai that gets to me the most. It seems like the city operates without a pause button.
Coming from a place where the concept of ‘lyadh’ — a colloquial Bengali term for idling and putting things off — has been elevated into a collective art form, that is quite something to register.
And I do not mean this as a criticism of either city. They simply have different yardsticks for measuring productivity.
For me, the Kolkata-Mumbai debate really comes down to precisely this: ease versus urgency.
I suspect the trick to navigating Mumbai is learning when to choose one over the other.
There is nothing remotely romantic about the navigation itself. But the city does offer one small consolation: as everything else rushes past, you can always turn towards the sea.