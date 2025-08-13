Company Outsider is a weekly newsletter by Sundeep Khanna. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

There's something eerily familiar about 2025's IPO calendar. With mega offerings from giants like Tata Capital and Hero FinCorp, along with a parade of startups rushing to public markets, we're witnessing a frenzy that bears uncomfortable resemblance to a similar rush in 2007-08.

In 2007-08, India experienced a spectacular cycle of IPO boom and bust, as companies queued up to go public in a market drunk on liquidity and irrational optimism. In 2007 alone, over 100 companies tapped the IPO market, collectively raising around ₹34,179 crore. Many of them were massively oversubscribed, with some seeing demand up to 150 times the offered size. Sadly, fuelled by speculative frenzy and aggressive valuations, several companies that went public during this period either failed to scale their businesses or collapsed altogether. Vishal Retail, for instance, listed at an IPO price of ₹270, reached its peak of ₹749, before collapsing and going bankrupt.

Pyramid Saimira Theatre, another stock market darling that was priced at ₹100 and peaked at over ₹500, collapsed following allegations of massive fraud and was delisted. In both cases, gullible investors who didn’t bail out in time, lost 100% of their investments. Research shows that after 36 months of listing, IPOs from that era underperformed by nearly 30%, a cautionary tale on the perils of hype-driven investing.

The lesson was harsh but clear: when everyone wants to go public at the same time, someone's getting the timing terribly wrong.

Through 2025, we're seeing another such rush. But this time, there are two distinct tracks running in parallel, and their motivations couldn't be more different. What's driving both tracks is the same force that powered 2007-08: abundant liquidity. Global central banks have pumped money into systems, and that money needs a home. IPOs, especially given India's growth story, look attractive when bonds yield little and traditional investments seem overvalued.

Of the two kinds of companies seeking a listing, there are those like Tata Capital whose planned $2 billion IPO represents a mature financial services giant that has simply outgrown its private structure. Similarly, Hero FinCorp's ₹3,668 crore IPO is from a company with over 10 million paying customers.

These are fundamentally different from the startup stampede which is prompted by the need to catch the market euphoria before it is too late. They aren't growth stories built on powerpoint projections with hockey stick valuations but established businesses with real revenues, actual profits, and genuine capital needs.

On the flip side, there are a whole host of startups which are also preparing for public debuts. These represent the classic “strike while the iron is hot" mentality that characterized 2007-08's most spectacular failures. Their IPOs are explicitly market-timing plays. There's nothing wrong with that - after all timing matters in business. But the startup-to-public journey of many such companies bears the hallmarks of previous boom cycles: venture capital looking for exits, private market valuations that need public validation, and founders who have figured that staying private indefinitely isn't a sustainable strategy.

Of course, with better quality filters in place, 2025 isn’t necessarily 2007-08 redux. Sebi’s regulations are stricter, due diligence is deeper, and institutional investors are more sophisticated. The erratic IPO results of 2022, following record-breaking performance in 2021, taught markets valuable lessons about distinguishing between genuine business models and pure timing plays. But the fundamental dynamics remain unchanged: when everyone wants to go public simultaneously, there are bound to be some serious casualties.

The real test isn't whether these IPOs perform well in their first few months; that's just market sentiment. The real test is whether they're building businesses that justify public ownership over the long term.

Liquidity-driven IPO waves have a predictable pattern: they start with genuinely good companies going public for legitimate reasons, then gradually deteriorate as weaker companies rush to join the party before it ends. The 2007-08 experience taught us that when the music stops, it's the opportunistic players who get caught out. Robust companies, those with real businesses and genuine capital needs, tend to weather market downturns and emerge stronger.

As the excitement surrounding the IPO reaches its crescendo, it is useful to remember that there is a difference between growing up and just growing impatient.