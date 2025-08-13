In 2007-08, India experienced a spectacular cycle of IPO boom and bust, as companies queued up to go public in a market drunk on liquidity and irrational optimism. In 2007 alone, over 100 companies tapped the IPO market, collectively raising around ₹34,179 crore. Many of them were massively oversubscribed, with some seeing demand up to 150 times the offered size. Sadly, fuelled by speculative frenzy and aggressive valuations, several companies that went public during this period either failed to scale their businesses or collapsed altogether. Vishal Retail, for instance, listed at an IPO price of ₹270, reached its peak of ₹749, before collapsing and going bankrupt.