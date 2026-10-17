The week in review: Houthi attacks rattle Saudi Arabia, Trump eases pressure on Russian oil

This week, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis kept up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, Russian oil appeared poised to return to the market following US President Donald Trump’s “energy ceasefire” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump called off plans to livestream the execution of a former US military serviceman.
This week, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis kept up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, Russian oil appeared poised to return to the market following US President Donald Trump’s “energy ceasefire” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump called off plans to livestream the execution of a former US military serviceman.
First, though, a shocking arrest in the US revealed a plot targeting Indian Americans, alleged reports, more specifically, Hindu worshippers at a temple in Illinois.
First, though, a shocking arrest in the US revealed a plot targeting Indian Americans, alleged reports, more specifically, Hindu worshippers at a temple in Illinois.
A foiled plot
A 19-year-old man was arrested on 11 October over the alleged plot. Investigators said his gun jammed when he tried to open fire, prompting him to return home. That may have prevented a mass killing.
Once home, the accused, Alexandros Paporakis, searched online for instructions on clearing the jammed gun and then called a colleague, telling the person of his intentions. The colleague alerted the police, and Paporakis was arrested before he could return to the temple.
Police recovered material including what is being described as a “manifesto” attributed to Paporakis, expressing white supremacist and extremist views. The so-called manifesto contained references to violence against South Asians, particularly people of Indian descent.
Investigators said he had a modified AR-style rifle, 300 rounds of ammunition — enough to fill 10 magazines — body armour, gasoline cans and an assortment of Hakenkreuz, the hooked cross used by the Nazis. Paporakis has since been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it appreciated the timely action by law enforcement authorities. On Friday (16 October), India urged the US to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country. The alleged plot was a “matter of deep concern for us,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.
The revelations come as Hindus worldwide prepare to celebrate major festivals, including Dussehra and Diwali.
Deadly attacks against Indian-origin Americans are not new, although anti-immigration rhetoric and political polarisation have intensified since Trump returned to the White House in January last year.
In 2012, a gunman, Wade Michael Page, 40, identified as a white supremacist and US Army veteran, shot and killed six people and injured three others at a gurdwara in Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The dead included four Indian citizens and two American citizens. Page was later killed by a combination of police gunfire and self-inflicted wounds.
Saudi Arabia under fire
Turning to Saudi Arabia, the Houthis continued to apply pressure with attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Saudi oil giant Aramco. An attack on the airport killed 13 people on Saturday (10 October), while an attack on Saudi Aramco’s base in the eastern city of Dhahran on Tuesday night (13 October) caused a fire that spread across several floors.
The escalating conflict has dealt a blow to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious plans to transform and diversify the Saudi economy and reduce its dependence on oil.
These plans are part of Vision 2030, launched in 2016 to modernise state institutions, expand opportunities for citizens and prepare the kingdom for a more competitive and volatile global environment, including a post-fossil-fuel era. Women’s empowerment, including greater participation in the labour force, is a significant part of the effort and is seen as a signature reform project of the Crown Prince.
With the Houthis striking the kingdom at will, Saudi Arabia faces a difficult task in convincing international investors and business visitors that the country is safe and that risks of various kinds, including those posed by the Yemen-based rebels, remain manageable.
News reports said Saudi Arabia faces a major economic contraction this year, with gross domestic product expected to shrink 3.3%, according to the International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook. Developments in Saudi Arabia could have “negative spill overs for everybody everywhere,” the IMF warned.
Saudi Arabia has already been hit by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the start of the conflict in February. Uncertainty deepened this week, with Reuters reporting that a container ship and a dry bulk carrier had sunk near the strait after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents.
Iran has said it is stepping up strikes in response to the US blockade of its ports and tougher sanctions introduced last month.
The Houthi attacks add to Saudi Arabia’s problems. The Financial Times reported that King Khalid International Airport is central to Vision 2030, with plans for a major expansion as the kingdom prepares to host global events, including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.
The airport is also the home base of Riyadh Air, a new airline backed by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund that aims to turn the city into a transport hub competing with Dubai and Doha.
Against the backdrop of the Houthi attacks, events such as the Misk Global Forum, an annual conference organised by an NGO close to the Saudi Crown Prince, and a planned investor day organised by a private equity firm have already been called off, the Financial Times reported.
The defence dilemma
The question is why Saudi Arabia, one of the largest arms importers in the Middle East and West Asia, finds itself seemingly helpless against the Houthis.
The answer may lie in the Houthis’ use of relatively cheap but highly effective low-flying missiles and drones to target Saudi civilian and government infrastructure. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is equipped with sophisticated Patriot missiles and interceptors designed to track and destroy ballistic missiles, which follow a high, fixed trajectory that can be traced and engaged.
For instance, the strike on Riyadh airport that killed 13 people has been blamed on a cruise missile.
This is the third ongoing conflict in which a seemingly weaker adversary is challenging a bigger nation or power. The other two are the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the US-Iran war.
Another possible explanation is that Saudi defences were built on the assumption that the biggest threat would come from the east or northeast — from Iran or Iraq — rather than from Yemen to the southwest.
But should Saudi authorities not have factored in the fact that the Houthis had held a Saudi-led military coalition at bay during the 2015-2022 conflict?
Perhaps Saudi Arabia felt reassured and confident after signing the Mecca Pact with Pakistan and Türkiye. It is unclear how much that is helping now, particularly with Riyadh’s international airport and Aramco being hit.
Russian oil returns
Meanwhile, there is news on the energy front: the US and Russia appear to have agreed to what is being called an “energy ceasefire”.
Recall the Lindsay Graham Act, signed into law by Trump last month? It was aimed at penalising countries buying fuel from Russia and Iran. India and China were widely seen as the countries most likely to be affected. But with Trump seemingly unwilling to offend Chinese President Xi Jinping, there were concerns that New Delhi, rather than Beijing, would bear the brunt of the penalties.
That danger may have receded following Trump’s own about-turn over the weekend of 9-10 October.
On Friday (16 October), Trump signed an executive order putting the act targeting the Russian economy on hold, telling Congress that the pause was in the national interest. Russia is now set to supply 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets.
Why the abrupt policy rethink? Diesel prices in the US, where the fuel is used to heat homes and power trucking, are near record highs. That poses a significant risk for Trump’s fellow Republicans ahead of the crucial November midterm elections, in which Democrats are widely expected to make big gains.
It remains unclear how much diesel prices will fall by the time voters cast their ballots as a result of Trump’s decision to buy fuel from Russia. He said Russia would supply another 500,000 tonnes in November and a further 1 million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.
India’s oil dilemma
Can India benefit? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting India next week, and New Delhi will need to convince him that buying Russian fuel is in India’s national interest. Knowing Trump, it is uncertain how much Rubio can promise.
Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over attacks on Russian oil refineries, which Trump said had contributed to high global diesel prices, may signal that US pressure on India over Russian fuel purchases will ease.
Ukraine, for its part, has said it has destroyed roughly half of Russia’s refining capacity, forcing Moscow to stop exporting lucrative petroleum products that help finance its war. It has also bombed Russian tankers carrying crude oil to global markets.
Zelenskyy said the strategy was effective and that Trump’s latest move would undermine it.
One expected consequence of the diesel deal is a widening rift between the US and Europe over Ukraine and Russia.
“This is no time to withdraw the support to Ukraine. This is no time to relieve Russia’s sanctions,” European Council chief Antonio Costa said, standing alongside Zelenskyy at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday (16 October).
“Now it is time to increase our support, to increase our pressure,” he said.
Trump, though, does not appear to be listening.
Trump’s retreat
Last but not least, Trump has reportedly walked back another decision: livestreaming the execution by firing squad of former US Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan.
Hasan shot 13 unarmed US military personnel and injured 32 others at a Texas military base in 2009. Trump’s decision to cancel the livestream came after widespread criticism in the US and globally.
On Thursday (15 October), he said that “many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die”.
Well, that is one decision that will probably earn Trump some public approval — perhaps!