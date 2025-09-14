Ticker by Vijay L. Bhambwani: A unique rally

Where the action is concerned it is likely to remain polarised around public sector undertakings (PSUs). Last week we saw some of these beaten down stocks attempt to recoup lost ground. The fact that these stocks have a high degree of emotional and financial involvement from traders ensures that interest remains elevated. Banking stocks will remain in the limelight due to the TINA (there is no alternative) factor. With a weightage of 36.82% in the Nifty 50 there can be no rally unless banking and financial stocks rally. Where real returns are concerned I suggest that readers refer to this fact sheet on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) website which tells us the Nifty 50 has yielded negative returns over 1, 3 and 12 months. This does not include the execution and rollover costs plus cost of funds deployed by traders. Take these into account and you are deeply under water. Do remember my warning about the ongoing procyclical phase in the markets. Garnering trading profits is anything but easy during these phases.