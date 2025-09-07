Ticker by Vijay L. Bhambwani: Bullish efforts are falling short

Ticker is a weekly newsletter by Vijay L. Bhambwani. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Last week I wrote that retail bulls were exhibiting signs of recklessness. They continued to show signs of averaging their losing positions read about it here. However this buying proved inadequate as the bullish opening of the week failed to sustain at higher levels. By Thursday markets peaked on the GST reform announcement and closed at the lower end of the day's range. In effect market men discounted the proposal by Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India) to launch a fund scheme for voluntary retirement beneficiaries to park their retirement savings.

The Amfi specifically mentioned the move was to mimic the US President Donald Trump’s executive order facilitating US retirement funds’ corpus to be invested in “risk assets" including equities and crypto currencies. I had written about it in my previous column available here, here and European pension reforms here. This international playbook of deploying retirement and/or pension funds to equity markets may bring short-term confidence in the markets but is a risky proposition over the long term.

As leveraged traders paid another rollover (carry over) charge on their long positions, they raised their average acquisition cost higher again. In the MTF (margin trading facility) segment the last figures available as of Thursday's trading session stood at ₹94,780.19 crore (up 0.5%) over 4,80,44,23,329 shares (up 1.4%). The fact that the rupee amount gain is smaller tells you the rupee value (prices) have fallen and yet increased borrowing has occurred. This means more averaging has occurred last week. As long as asset prices bought through leverage are rising faster than the interest cost, the trade makes commercial sense. Or, it results in a crowded exit phenomena.

This week I expect traders to continue to remain focused on public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks as it is indicated by statistical data. Open interest and rollover remains robust in this segment of the market. Banks are likely to witness a higher share of the attention due to the heaviest weightage they command in the Nifty 50.

Industrial metals are rising in the commodities market, driven by renewed hopes of stronger demand from China. Upsides are likely to be calibrated and laboured. Bullion remains a long term bullish story. I maintain my view that my readers should look beyond calendar 2025 as the upthrust still has legs. Avoid the temptation to leverage (buy with borrowed money via futures, options or MTF) your buying or you will lose substantial gains to money lenders.

Oil and gas prices remained under pressure. The fact that Opec+ is considering increasing output yet again in spite of softening prices validates my hypothesis that the energy markets are well supplied. Higher levels are attracting selling pressure.

In the debt market it is increasingly apparent that the cost of funds is rising and coupon rates are unlikely to ease substantially any time soon. Keep the powder dry.

Continue to trade light as the markets appear edgy. Maintain stop losses and tail risk (Hacienda) hedges on your trades.

A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here.

Rear-view mirror

Let us assess what happened last week so we can gauge what to expect in the coming week.

The broad-based Nifty 50 led the rally from the front whereas the Bank Nifty brought up the rear. The US dollar index (DXY) weakened against the global basket of currencies. That boosted safe haven buying in bullion. Energy prices remained top heavy.

The rupee gained mildly against the dollar and that cushioned declines. Indian 10-year bond yields eased which indicates some calm in the bond markets—for now. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 1.8% in market capitalization and that tells us the rally was somewhat broadbased. Market-wide position limits (MWPL) rose routinely post expiry.

The US markets saw mixed performance and did not provide any clear direction to our markets. This was one of the reasons initial cheer failed to last.

View Full Image Change in Asset Prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail risk appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where they are deploying money. I measure what percentage of the turnover was contributed by the lower- and higher-risk instruments.

If they trade more futures which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile than stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week) –

The capital intensive higher volatility futures segment saw lower turnover contribution as risk appetite shrank considerably.

In the relatively lower risk options segment, turnover rose in the lowest risk index options segment. And that too by a substantial margin. That tells us derivatives traders were bullish but cautiously so. Ultimately I would say risk appetite fell sharply.

View Full Image NSE F&O Component Turnover Breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Matryoshka analysis

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of the number of rising to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty logged 1.29% gains last week and the advance-decline ratio kept pace with the gains at 1.5 (prior week) 0.60. That means there were 150 gainers compared to 100 losers in the markets. For a sustainable upthrust this ratio must stay above the 1.0 reading this week. Watch your terminal screens keenly.

A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here.

View Full Image NSE Advance Decline Ratio (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits. This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.

Though the market-wide position limits were higher last week, they remained lower than the prior four monthly expiries. That tells us swing traders are writing smaller cheques for fresh positions.

A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here.

View Full Image Market-Wide Position Limits (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move. Last week, impetus readings for both indices were lower even as their price values rose. That implies the rise was more due to short covering than fresh buying. Ideally prices and impetus readings must rise in unison for a sustainable rally.

View Full Image Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight so applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

The Nifty leaped into positive territory compared to net losses in the prior week. But the LWTD indicator showed mild gains at 0.02 (prior reading -0.02) which tells us this week may see limited fresh buying support too. Short covering is always possible but it can cushion declines or trigger short-term rallies at best. We need aggressive fresh buying for scaling new highs.

A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here.

View Full Image Nifty and LWTD Indicator (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Nifty’s verdict

The weekly chart of the Nifty shows a smaller bullish candle contained within the bigger bodied previous bearish candle. That indicates consolidation and/or indecision. That fact that the last bullish candle also has a noticeable upper shadow tells us higher levels found few buyers. The price remains above its 25-week average which is a proxy for the six-month average. That means the medium-term outlook is positive for now.

I have been advocating support at the 24,200 levels for a few weeks. That support level holds for now. Bulls must defend this threshold in case of declines. On the flip side, the Nifty must trade above the 25,100 level to rope in bulls on the buy bandwagon.

View Full Image Nifty Spot (www.tradingview.com )

Your call to action – Watch the 24,200 level as a near term support. Only a break out above the 25,100 level raises the possibility of a short-term rally.

Last week I estimated ranges between 54,675 – 52,625 and 24,900 – 23,950 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. The Nifty 50 breached specified resistance levels briefly on Monday.

This week I estimate ranges between 55,050 – 53,175 and 25,150 – 24,325 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively.

Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than eight ticks.

Have a profitable week.

