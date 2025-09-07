Ticker by Vijay L. Bhambwani: Bullish efforts are falling short

As leveraged traders paid another rollover (carry over) charge on their long positions, they raised their average acquisition cost higher again. In the MTF (margin trading facility) segment the last figures available as of Thursday's trading session stood at ₹94,780.19 crore (up 0.5%) over 4,80,44,23,329 shares (up 1.4%). The fact that the rupee amount gain is smaller tells you the rupee value (prices) have fallen and yet increased borrowing has occurred. This means more averaging has occurred last week. As long as asset prices bought through leverage are rising faster than the interest cost, the trade makes commercial sense. Or, it results in a crowded exit phenomena.